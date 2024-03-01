Sky Ferreira, Moses Sumney Illuminate Riviera Maya EDITION Opening with Star-Studded Bash

The EDITION's latest luxury offering in Riviera Maya became the epicenter of an extraordinary celebration, marking its grand opening with a guest list that read like a who's who of the entertainment and fashion industry. The event not only showcased the resort's lavish amenities but also highlighted the global draw of such high-profile gatherings, blending music, fashion, and leisure in an unforgettable weekend.

Star Power and Scenic Splendor

The grandeur of EDITION’s Riviera Maya resort’s opening weekend was magnified by the attendance of notable figures such as Sky Ferreira, Moses Sumney, and LUAR's Raul Lopez. Celebrities and guests from diverse locations including Cyprus, London, Los Angeles, Miami, Tulum, and New York City converged on the 620-acre reserve, making the event a melting pot of cultures and creativity.

The resort, boasting North America's largest penthouse, became the perfect backdrop for the festivities, with its luxurious offerings including gourmet tacos, guacamole, and handcrafted cocktails making rounds among the attendees. The ambiance was further elevated by the tunes of Jason Stewart from How Long Gone, who DJ'd the event, turning the penthouse pool into a dancefloor with hits from Kylie Minogue and Madonna.

More Than Just a Party

While the event served as a grand opening for the EDITION’s new resort, it was also a testament to the power of such gatherings in fostering connections across industries. The seamless blend of fashion, music, and luxury travel underscored the evolving landscape of lifestyle events where exclusivity meets inclusivity. The choice of Riviera Maya, known for its pristine beaches and lush landscapes, added an element of natural beauty to the high-energy celebration, ensuring that the memories created were as breathtaking as the surroundings.

Continuing the Celebration

The festivities extended beyond the main event, with afters held in multiple suites across the property, allowing for more intimate gatherings among the guests. These moments were captured through the lens of Andrew Tess, whose Polaroids added a nostalgic touch to the modern luxury that defined the weekend. The choice of Polaroids over digital photography not only provided a tangible memento for guests but also highlighted the event's aim to blend tradition with contemporary luxury.