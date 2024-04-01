Siem Reap's Civil War-Era Jeeps Transform into Tourist Transport: Female Entrepreneur Leads

Classic military jeeps, left over from the civil war era, have been repurposed by an enterprising female entrepreneur in Siem Reap province. These iconic green vehicles, once symbols of conflict, now ferry smiling tourists through the rural beauty of Siem Reap and the majestic temples of the Angkor Archaeological Park, contributing significantly to local economies and cultural preservation.

From Battlefield to Tourist Delight

Lim Kanha, sales manager at adventurescambodia.com, shares the journey of expanding their fleet to 14 jeeps since 2011, sourced from various provinces and neighboring countries. This creative venture not only ensures the maintenance of these vintage vehicles but also supports community employment and promotes local crafts and foods among tourists visiting Preah Dak village, Banteay Srei district.

Empowering Local Communities

Yol Sa, a national tour guide, and Nem Narin, a local artisan, exemplify how the jeep tours have become a source of sustainable income for villagers, selling handmade souvenirs and traditional Khmer cakes. The tours also offer cooking classes, demonstrations, and unique experiences like ox or buffalo cart rides, further enriching the tourists' experience while supporting the local economy.

Expanding Horizons

Lee Akim, the founder, takes pride in the satisfaction of their international clientele, attributing the success to their comprehensive service that includes knowledgeable drivers and food packages. The tours not only cover the iconic Angkor park but also venture into the lesser-known natural and cultural treasures of the province, promising an off-the-beaten-path experience that resonates well with Western and Asian tourists alike.