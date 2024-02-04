Severe Winter Storm Wreaks Havoc in Carson City: Travel Advisories in Effect

A harsh winter storm is currently ravaging Carson City and nearby regions, wreaking havoc on travel plans and causing significant disruptions. The National Weather Service has issued stern advisories against travel in light of the severe conditions. Several inches of snow have already blanketed valley areas, with the forecast predicting further snowfall.

Mandatory Measures and Travel Info

Highways, including Highway 50 in Carson City, I-580 through Washoe Valley, and US-395 through the Carson Valley, now require chain or snow tires. For real-time travel information, travelers are encouraged to visit NVroads.com or dial 511.

Forecast Predictions

Forecasts indicate that up to 8 inches of snow are expected on the valley floors of Reno, Sparks, Carson City, and Carson Valley. In higher areas such as the Virginia City Highlands, located above 5,000 to 5,500 feet, the snowfall could amount to 1 to 2 feet. The Lake Tahoe and Sierra regions could be looking at 3 feet or more of snow.

High Winds and Damaging Effects

High wind speeds, with gusts reaching up to 60 mph, are exacerbating the already severe conditions. The possibility of whiteout conditions, damaging winds, and power outages looms large. The storm is expected to weaken by Sunday afternoon, with snow potentially turning to rain. However, additional winter storms, albeit weaker, are anticipated throughout the week.