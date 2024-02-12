Seize the Opportunity: AARP Community Challenge Grants Now Open for Applications

A golden opportunity to shape Idaho's communities is up for grabs as the AARP Community Challenge grant program opens its doors to applications. Since its inception in 2017, the program has poured $16.4 million into over 1,300 projects nationwide, with 26 of these projects sprouting in Idaho.

The Power of Small Grants

The AARP Community Challenge grants are specifically designed to support small yet impactful community projects. These grants have proven to be a game-changer for communities that often find themselves resource-starved. The funds can be used to improve public spaces, transportation, and housing, among other areas, making them more accessible and livable for all residents.

A Three-Pronged Approach

Applicants can apply for grants in three different areas: capacity building, microgrants, and demonstration grants. Each grant type serves a unique purpose and caters to different community needs.

Capacity building grants are aimed at strengthening the operations of community organizations. These grants can be used to train staff, purchase equipment, or develop new programs.

Microgrants are smaller grants that are perfect for projects with a quick turnaround time. These grants can be used to fund events, install benches, or create community gardens.

Demonstration grants are larger grants that are used to test new ideas or expand existing programs. These grants can be used to create bike-sharing programs, improve walkability, or create age-friendly communities.

Time is of the Essence

Projects that receive funding must be completed by December 15. This deadline ensures that the funds are used in a timely manner and that the projects have a meaningful impact on the community before the end of the year.

The AARP Community Challenge grant program is a testament to the power of small grants in improving communities. With the application period now open, it's time for Idaho residents to seize this opportunity and make a difference in their communities.

Meanwhile, the Idaho Regional Travel and Convention Grant Program for 2024 is also accepting applications until April 5, 2024. Administered by the Idaho Department of Commerce-Tourism Development, these grants are given to nonprofit organizations with established travel or convention programs. Funded by a 2% tax on hotel, motel, private campground, and vacation rental accommodations sales, the program aims to promote the state and its travel regions.

Established in 1981 and overseen by the Idaho Travel Council, the program has been instrumental in promoting Idaho as a travel destination and boosting its economy. With the deadline fast approaching, eligible organizations are encouraged to apply and help showcase all that Idaho has to offer.