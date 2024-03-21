Scenic Train Journeys and New Routes Unveiled in Prague and Central Bohemia

This weekend, on March 23rd and 24th, marks the launch of the new tourist train season in Prague and the Central Bohemian Region. If you’re interested in exploring the beauty of Central Bohemia, you can look forward to both classic rides to popular tourist destinations and some new routes. In addition to the popular nostalgic trips to Posázaví, steam trains will also be heading to Dobříš and Rožmitál pod Třemšínem this year. Families with children and cyclists can once again plan weekend getaways to the Slánsko region on the Cyklohráček train. Additionally, this summer, the Cyklohráček will offer special weekday excursions to new destinations beyond Central Bohemia.

Expanding Networks and Nostalgic Rides

Petr Tomčík, ROPID Director: "This year, for the eleventh time, our special joint train for small and big trippers – the Cyklohráček – will set off from Prague to Slany." Popular train routes to Český Ráj (Bohemian Paradise) and the Brda region are still available, along with a variety of events organized by Czech Railways (ČD) in cooperation with the City of Prague, the Central Bohemian Region, Prague Integrated Transport (PID), and other partners. The tourist train season runs until October 28th. The Central Bohemian Region is also attracting visitors with its ever-expanding network of cycling paths accessible from railway stations. This allows visitors to combine a scenic train ride with a refreshing bike adventure.

Focus on Sustainability and Historical Value

Jakub Goliáš, ČD Regional Director: "Steam train fans can look forward to a number of nostalgic rides throughout the season. Some carriages of the historic train set, which provides most of the nostalgic trains, have undergone reconstruction before this season." More info here (in Czech)

Supporting Local Tourism and Community

