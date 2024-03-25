Scenic Train Journeys 2024: Explore Prague and Central Bohemia in Style

This weekend, on March 23rd and 24th, marks the launch of the new tourist train season in Prague and the Central Bohemian Region. If you’re interested in exploring the beauty of Central Bohemia, you can look forward to both classic rides to popular tourist destinations and some new routes.

Expanding the Horizons of Travel

In addition to the popular nostalgic trips to Posázaví, steam trains will also be heading to Dobříš and Rožmitál pod Třemšínem this year. Families with children and cyclists can once again plan weekend getaways to the Slánsko region on the Cyklohráček train. Additionally, this summer, the Cyklohráček will offer special weekday excursions to new destinations beyond Central Bohemia.

Collaborative Efforts for a Memorable Journey

Popular train routes to Český Ráj (Bohemian Paradise) and the Brda region are still available, along with a variety of events organized by Czech Railways (ČD) in cooperation with the City of Prague, the Central Bohemian Region, Prague Integrated Transport (PID), and other partners. The tourist train season runs until October 28th. The Central Bohemian Region is also attracting visitors with its ever-expanding network of cycling paths accessible from railway stations.

A Closer Look at the Nostalgic Rides

Jakub Goliáš, ČD Regional Director: “Steam train fans can look forward to a number of nostalgic rides throughout the season. Some carriages of the historic train set, which provides most of the nostalgic trains, have undergone reconstruction before this season.”

