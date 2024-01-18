Saudi Arabia Lifts Ban on Reentry of Foreign Workers Violating Visa Conditions

In a significant policy shift, Saudi Arabia has reversed a ban that restricted the reentry of foreign workers who had violated exit and reentry visa conditions. The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) announced new rules, effective from Tuesday, January 16, 2024, that permit these expatriates to return if they were unable to do so before their visas expired.

Reasons for the Ban's Revocation

The decision to lift the ban is conceived as a measure to ease the hardships faced by foreign workers. The previous three-year ban, enforced since 2022, was originally implemented to safeguard the interests of businesses. It was a response to the financial losses incurred by employers who had to bear the costs of residency and work permit renewals, as well as return tickets, for workers who did not return within the visa's valid period. The ban also led to contract terminations, which had a destabilizing effect on the employment market.

New Conditions for Visa Acquisition

With the ban lifted, foreign workers now need to meet certain conditions to obtain an exit and reentry visa. These include settling all outstanding traffic fines, ensuring that no violations prevent the cancellation of a previous visa, and not holding a valid visa. Additionally, the worker must be physically present in Saudi Arabia, and their passport must be valid for at least 90 days. The requirement of fingerprint registration further strengthens the identity verification process.

Aligning with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030

This policy change is aligned with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, a strategic framework led by Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman. The vision aims to diversify the country's economy beyond oil and natural resources, with a particular emphasis on encouraging travel and tourism. By revoking the three-year ban, Saudi Arabia is not only addressing the concerns of its business community but also making a concerted effort to make the country more accessible and attractive to foreign workers.