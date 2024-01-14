Safety Boost Coming to State Highway 5 for Truckers and Motorists

Serious Crashes Prompt Urgent Action:

Road freight operators are eagerly anticipating safety enhancements on State Highway 5 (SH5) between Taupō and Napier. NZ Transport Agency reports reveal 60 serious crashes and 13 fatalities in the seven years leading to 2023, emphasizing the urgent need for improvements.

Construction Kickoff: Widening and Barriers:

Starting this Monday, contractors will commence vital safety upgrades. The focus includes widening centrelines and shoulders, addressing high-risk bends with safety barriers, and ongoing efforts in repairing potholes. These changes aim to mitigate the risks associated with the challenging geography of the area.

Geography Challenges Addressed for Enhanced Safety:

Transporting New Zealand interim CEO, Dom Kalasih, stresses the significance of the project in a region with a history of accidents. The initiative involves cordon widening, shoulder expansion, and center line improvements, creating a more secure environment for both truckers and other motorists navigating this demanding part of the network.

Patience Urged Amidst Construction Challenges:

While acknowledging potential delays and costs due to construction, Kalasih emphasizes the long-term safety benefits. He urges motorists to remain patient during the process, assuring them that the improvements will ultimately make the stretch of SH5 safer for all.