Royal Brunei Airlines Teams Up With Keisei Electric Railway for Exclusive Passenger Discounts

Royal Brunei Airlines (RB) and Keisei Electric Railway have embarked on a groundbreaking collaboration, announcing a special offer that promises discounted fares on the Keisei Skyliner for RB passengers.

This partnership aims to enhance the travel experience for those arriving at Narita Airport, Japan, by providing an affordable and swift transit option to central Tokyo. The promotional period, set from March 16 to April 30, is expected to attract a significant number of travelers seeking convenience and savings.

Seamless Connectivity at Unbeatable Prices

The Keisei Skyliner, renowned for its speed and efficiency, operates on the Narita Sky Access Line, boasting the fastest conventional line speeds of up to 160 kilometers per hour. This allows passengers to reach Nippori Station Tokyo from Narita Airport in an impressive 36 minutes, making it an ideal choice for travelers eager to begin their Tokyo adventure without delay. The special rates offered under this collaboration cover one-way tickets from Narita Airport to Aoto, Nippori, or Keisei Ueno, facilitating a smooth and cost-effective transfer for RB passengers.

This collaboration between Royal Brunei Airlines and Keisei Electric Railway represents a strategic effort to enrich the customer journey by melding high-speed rail convenience with aviation. It not only underscores the commitment of both entities to passenger satisfaction but also highlights their innovative approach to travel solutions. By offering these discounted rates, they aim to provide an added value service that enhances the overall travel experience, promoting greater accessibility to and from one of Tokyo's key gateways.