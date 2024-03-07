Roscommon Easter Festival 2024: Glendeer Pet Farm & Viking Tours Ireland Join Celebrations

Mark your calendars for an unforgettable Easter weekend in Roscommon, as the annual Roscommon Easter Festival kicks off from March 30 to March 31, 2024. This year, the festival, backed by the Roscommon Easter Parade Committee, local businesses, and Roscommon County Council, promises an array of exciting events, including unique experiences offered by Glendeer Pet Farm and Viking Tours Ireland, enhancing the festive spirit.

Family Fun at Glendeer Pet Farm

Glendeer Pet Farm is set to host its highly anticipated Egg Hunt on Easter Saturday, Sunday, and Monday at 3pm. Beyond the hunt, families can enjoy a variety of activities such as exploring the indoor toddler area, navigating the timber maze, and conquering the double obstacle course sand barn. The highlight for many will undoubtedly be the chance to meet and interact with the farm's adorable newborn animals, making it a perfect family day out.

Viking Adventure on the River Shannon

Viking Tours Ireland offers a unique journey back in time with cruises aboard a replica Viking Ship. Starting March 23, visitors can embark on daily Lough Ree Cruises, exploring the River Shannon up to Lough Ree or downriver to the historic Clonmacnoise. The live commentary provided during these cruises will enrich the experience, covering Viking hoards, local wildlife, and the stunning scenery along the river.

Exploring Roscommon's Rich Heritage

The launch of the updated 'Roscommon Walks & Trails' booklet comes just in time for spring, offering detailed information and maps for 25 trails across the county. Whether visitors are interested in gentle strolls or more challenging hikes, these trails provide the perfect opportunity to explore Roscommon's beautiful landscapes and rich heritage. Additionally, the Roscommon Easter Parade on March 31 will feature amusements, street performers, and face painting, ensuring a memorable weekend for all attendees.

As the festivities approach, Roscommon invites locals and visitors alike to discover its hidden gems and partake in the Easter celebrations. With a mix of historical adventures, family-friendly activities, and scenic explorations, the Roscommon Easter Festival 2024 is set to offer something for everyone.