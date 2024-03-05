Romania Showcases Diverse Tourism at Berlin's ITB Trade Show, Aiming for Global Recognition

Romania is set to make a significant impact at the world's premier B2B tourism trade event, the International Tourism Exchange (ITB) in Berlin, from March 5 to 7, as announced by the Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MEAT). This initiative is part of a broader effort to promote Romania as a top tourist destination on the global stage. Over three days, the Romanian national pavilion will host 38 co-exhibitors, including tour operators, tourism agencies, associations, and representatives from local and regional public authorities, presenting a rich array of tourist offerings.

Romania's Pavilion: A Gateway to Discovery

At the heart of Romania's 210 sqm pavilion, visitors will be introduced to the country's most picturesque and appealing tourist destinations through video productions by British journalist Charlie Ottley. Previously aired on BBC News, these films showcase Romania in all four seasons, asserting its appeal as a year-round destination. The campaign, orchestrated by MEAT, has already achieved a 59 percent recognition rate, highlighting city breaks, history and culture, ecotourism, and authentic traditions as key attractions for German tourists. Additionally, virtual reality technology at the stand offers visitors a unique opportunity to 'instantly travel' through Romania's landscapes.

Engagement Beyond Visuals

Beyond the visual feast, Romania's participation extends to the 9th Donausalon (Danube Salon) international conference, organized by the Standing Representation of the Land of Baden-Württemberg on the last day of ITB Berlin. This engagement underscores Romania's commitment to fostering dialogue and collaboration within the international tourism community. The digital presence of all exhibitors on the event's platform, complete with individual profiles and dedicated meeting agendas, ensures that Romania's tourism potential is showcased comprehensively.

A Tradition of Participation and Promotion

Romania's presence at ITB Berlin is not new; the country has had a national pavilion at the renowned tourism trade fair since 1970. This long-standing participation highlights Romania's dedication to establishing itself as a prominent tourist destination. Through its diverse and vibrant showcase, Romania aims to captivate the global tourism industry, inviting visitors and professionals alike to explore what the country has to offer.

As Romania takes the stage at ITB Berlin, it's clear that the country is not just showcasing its tourist spots but also demonstrating its rich cultural heritage and natural beauty. The integration of advanced technology like virtual reality into their presentation strategy marks a forward-thinking approach to tourism promotion. This venture at ITB Berlin could significantly enhance Romania's visibility on the global tourism map, encouraging more travelers to discover its unique charms throughout the year.