Roam America: Revolutionizing the Outdoor Adventure Hospitality Scene

Roam America, a cutting-edge outdoor adventure hospitality brand, has made its debut, revolutionizing the RV and campground experience with a fusion of modern amenities and traditional camping charm. Roam America's mission is to cater to diverse travelers, including full-time RVers, digital nomads, and glampers, by offering an unparalleled combination of comfort, convenience, and distinctive experiences.

Flagship Property: Roam Horseshoe Bend

The brand's inaugural property, Roam Horseshoe Bend, situated in Page, Arizona, had a soft opening in 2023. It showcases 220 RV spaces and a selection of glamping cabins, setting a new precedent for outdoor accommodation. Roam America's expansion plans are already in motion, with additional properties slated to open near Portland, Oregon, and Park City, Utah, later this year.

CEO's Vision and Brand Commitments

Michael Sharf, CEO of Roam America, underscores the brand's dedication to responding to the changing needs of travelers. He pledges consistent service, immaculate cleanliness, and utmost convenience, supplemented by curated local experiences and events. Sharf's vision is to create an outdoor travel experience that respects the essence of traditional camping while incorporating modern amenities.

Local Communities and Roam America

Local communities stand to gain significantly from Roam America's commitments. The brand has an initiative to employ local staff and collaborate with local businesses, providing a boost to the economy. Additionally, Roam America's camp stores will feature locally-made items, a move that not only supports local enterprises but also offers guests a taste of local culture and craftsmanship. The brand's unique approach includes reliable WiFi for the digital nomads and pet-friendly spaces, ensuring a comprehensive outdoor travel experience.