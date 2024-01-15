Road Closures on Provincial Highways to Disrupt Traffic in Toronto

A series of road closures is set to cause disruptions on provincial highways in Toronto on January 15, 2024. A total of 21 closures, due to maintenance and construction work, will impact various segments of the highways, potentially causing significant delays in traffic flow. The highways affected by these closures include Highway 401, Highway 404, Highway 427, and the Queen Elizabeth Way.

Significant Work on Highway 401

Highway 401, a critical artery of the city, will see substantial disruption with lane closures in both eastbound and westbound directions. On-ramps and off-ramps at multiple locations will also be closed. The eastbound express lanes and transfer lanes will see closures, significantly affecting the movement of traffic.

Highway 404 and Highway 427 Affected

Highway 404 will experience northbound lane closures and a northbound off-ramp closure. Additionally, Highway 427 will have a southbound off-ramp closure at Eringate Drive. These closures on two of the city’s major highways will likely cause significant delays and disruptions.

Queen Elizabeth Way Closures

On the Queen Elizabeth Way, two right lanes will be closed Fort Erie bound between Highway 427 and Dixie Road. This closure is likely to impact traffic moving towards Fort Erie.

The scheduled work will commence on the evening of January 15 and is expected to continue until different times on January 19, with some closures ending as early as the morning of January 16. Given the potential for significant delays, travelers are advised to plan their trips accordingly to avoid inconvenience.