Rising Domestic Airfares in Vietnam Challenge Local Tourism, Favor International Destinations

As domestic air ticket prices soar from March 1, Vietnam's travel industry braces for a potential dip in local tourism demand. The updated regulations have escalated ceiling prices on domestic routes by 5%, impacting popular destinations like Phú Quốc, Đà Nẵng, and Nha Trang. The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) attributes this hike to increased fuel prices and exchange rate fluctuations, amidst efforts to revive tourism post-COVID-19.

Impact on Competitive Tourism

With the price adjustments, a round-trip ticket from Hà Nội to Phú Quốc could cost nearly VNĐ7 million, making international trips to places like Bangkok or Bali more appealing due to their lower costs. This shift poses a significant threat to the appeal of domestic tourism, as destinations within Vietnam become less financially attractive compared to their international counterparts. Travel agencies report a noticeable preference among tourists for overseas destinations, with countries like Thailand and Malaysia gaining popularity over local spots.

Travelers' Dilemma

High airfares are causing potential domestic travelers to reconsider their plans. For instance, a family from HCM City canceled their trip to Côn Đảo due to high ticket prices, opting for a more economical tour to Thailand instead. This trend underscores the growing dilemma for Vietnamese travelers: choosing between increasingly costly domestic flights or more affordable international vacations. Tour operators express concern that this shift could further diminish the attractiveness of domestic tours, especially outside the peak travel season.

Looking Ahead

The increase in domestic airfare prices is a critical issue for Vietnam's tourism industry, potentially leading to a decline in local tourist numbers in favor of international destinations. As the summer season approaches, the challenge for travel companies will be to find ways to make domestic tours appealing despite rising transportation costs. Without competitive pricing, Vietnam's local tourism sector risks losing out to neighboring countries, which could have long-term implications for the industry's recovery and growth.