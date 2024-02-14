Rhodes Welcomes Direct Flights from Bahrain: A New Era of Tourism Begins

In a bold move to expand its tourism horizons, the municipality of Rhodes unveiled a direct flight service connecting Rhodes and Bahrain, operated by Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain. The announcement, made on February 14, 2024, marks a significant milestone in the island's tourism strategy, aiming to introduce Rhodes as an exceptional destination to untapped markets in Asia.

A New Chapter in Tourism: Rhodes-Bahrain Direct Flights

This strategic initiative, spearheaded by the Rhodes municipality in collaboration with PROTOUR, the Southern Aegean Region, and regional tourism organizations, underscores the commitment to position Rhodes as a coveted travel destination. The direct flight service is expected to open new avenues for tourism, fostering cultural exchange and economic growth.

Bahrain's National Carrier Expands Its Wings to Rhodes

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has expressed its enthusiasm about the new route. The airline has a reputation for providing high-quality service and connectivity to over 40 destinations in Asia, Africa, and Europe. With the addition of Rhodes to its roster, Gulf Air is set to offer its passengers a unique Mediterranean experience.

A Collaborative Effort to Boost Tourism

The launch of the direct flights between Rhodes and Bahrain is the result of a collaborative effort between various stakeholders. The municipality of Rhodes, PROTOUR, the Southern Aegean Region, and regional tourism organizations have all played a crucial role in bringing this project to fruition. Their collective vision and determination have paved the way for this exciting new chapter in Rhodes' tourism story.

As Rhodes welcomes the new direct flight service, it anticipates a surge in tourist arrivals from Bahrain and other Asian markets. The island's rich history, stunning landscapes, and warm hospitality are all set to captivate visitors from this new corner of the globe. This strategic move not only diversifies the island's tourism portfolio but also strengthens its position as a unique destination in the global tourism market.