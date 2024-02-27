Revolutionizing Birdworld: Major Redevelopment Plans Set to Transform Surrey-Hampshire Site into Year-Round Hub

Announced in November 2023, Birdworld and Haskins' Forest Lodge Garden Centre on the Surrey-Hampshire border near Farnham are on the brink of a transformative redevelopment. The proposal, pending approval from East Hampshire District Council, envisions the site's evolution into a vibrant, educational, and year-round destination.

Advertisment

Phase-by-Phase Transformation

The ambitious redevelopment is structured in three key phases, starting with the construction of an eight-meter-tall entrance, an indoor play barn complete with party rooms and a café, and a contemporary garden centre featuring a restaurant terrace. An internal roundabout is planned to link Birdworld and the garden centre, enhancing access and road safety. The project's subsequent phases involve significant demolition and reconstruction efforts, including a new, centrally located entrance and expanded parking facilities, aimed at accommodating the anticipated increase in visitor numbers.

A New Vision for Birdworld

Advertisment

Birdworld's overhaul is not just about physical improvements; it represents a strategic pivot towards enhancing its educational and conservation efforts. The introduction of repurposed shipping containers as a Living Collection building underscores this shift. Despite facing challenges such as declining visitor numbers due to outdated facilities and evolving consumer preferences, these plans signal a bold step forward. The redevelopment seeks not only to rejuvenate Birdworld's appeal but also to secure its financial sustainability and bolster the garden centre's business.

Community and Environmental Benefits

The redevelopment promises substantial benefits for the local community and the environment. By transforming the site into a year-round destination, it aims to boost local tourism and economy. Moreover, the enhanced educational offerings and conservation efforts at Birdworld are poised to foster a deeper appreciation for wildlife among visitors of all ages. The strategic use of space and modernized facilities are expected to improve the visitor experience significantly, making the site more accessible and enjoyable.

The proposed redevelopment of Birdworld and Haskins' Forest Lodge Garden Centre represents a pivotal moment for the Surrey-Hampshire border area. If approved, it will not only revitalize a beloved local destination but also set a new benchmark for combining leisure, education, and conservation in a way that resonates with contemporary audiences. As the project awaits the green light from East Hampshire District Council, anticipation builds for the potential unfolding of a new chapter in the site's history.