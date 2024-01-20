Revised Thai Tourist Visa Fees and Regulations for Pakistani Tourists

Thailand, a country celebrated for its sun-kissed beaches and exquisite royal palaces, has always been a magnet for globetrotters. A nexus of culture, history, and natural beauty, it lures Pakistani tourists who yearn to experience its myriad attractions. But to enter this tropical paradise, Pakistani tourists need a vital document: a visa. Thai embassy in Pakistan offers two primary types of tourist visas: single entry and multiple entry visas.

Understanding the Visa Types

The single entry visa grants visitors access to Thailand for a single trip, ideal for holidaymakers planning a short visit. Conversely, the multiple entry visa allows for several entries into the country within a specified period, tailored for those intending to explore Thailand in multiple trips. Pakistani tourists can apply for these visas either directly or through the authorized agents of the Thai embassy in Pakistan.

Visa Application Requirements

Securing a Thai tourist visa requires compliance with certain prerequisites. One of them is to have at least one blank page in the passport for the visa stamp. Additionally, the passport must be valid for a minimum of six months from the date of application, ensuring sufficient time for potential extensions or unforeseen circumstances.

Adjustments in Visa Fees

In June 2023, Thailand revised its visa fees, aligning them with exchange rate regulations. The fee for a single entry tourist visa with a three-month validity now stands at Rs11,000. For a multiple entry visa that remains valid for six months, the fee is Rs65,000. This fee revision is a part of Thailand's efforts to streamline its visa application process and maintain an equilibrium with global economic fluctuations.

Moreover, a new modest fee has been introduced for international tourists entering Thailand. For those arriving by air, a 300 baht fee is included in their ticket cost. Meanwhile, tourists entering via bus, train, or boat will encounter a 150 baht surcharge. This fee, though small, contributes to the maintenance of Thailand's internationally renowned attractions, including its pristine beaches, ancient temples, national parks, and cultural attractions like the vibrant floating markets.