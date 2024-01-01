en English
Europe

‘Revenge Travel’: Exploring the Global Surge in Tourism in 2023

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:10 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:36 pm EST
The year 2023 will be remembered as one when the world witnessed the rise of ‘revenge travel.’ Borders reopened, and despite higher costs, travelers showcased an increased appetite for exploration and discovery. This was not just a trend but a testament to the indomitable spirit of humanity, eager to reclaim lost time in the face of adversity.

‘Revenge Travel’ and Its Global Impact

A surge in ‘revenge travel’ was observed as tourists flocked to previously inaccessible destinations. European cities like Rome and Paris experienced a significant influx of visitors, a trend mirrored in national parks and less-explored attractions worldwide. This phenomenon is set to continue into 2024, further fueling the global desire to explore, discover, and connect.

The Allure of Lesser-Known Destinations

While traditional hotspots remained popular, unusual travel stories from less explored locales captivated tourists and journalists alike. From surfing in Indonesia’s Mentawai Islands to observing Alaskan brown bears at Katmai National Park, diverse narratives unfolded. The vibrant cafe life and blend of European and North African cultures in Tangier, Morocco, were highlighted, as were the culturally enriched experiences offered by all-inclusive resorts in Mexico.

Food, Culture, and Unique Experiences

Food remained a significant aspect of travel narratives. New York’s unrivaled pizza reputation was reaffirmed, and the unique dining experience at Restaurant Iris in Norway, situated on a floating orb, caught attention. St. Moritz in Switzerland emerged as both a luxury Alpine resort and a vintage car race venue, while Glacier National Park was explored with a focus on Native American culture. Germany’s Steiff factory became notable for its historical teddy bears, and Molise, an overlooked region in Italy, was lauded for its hidden appeal.

Despite certain popular attractions remaining off-limits due to closures and transformations, alternative destinations and experiences have been suggested, keeping the spirit of exploration alive. As we move into 2024, the trend of ‘revenge travel’ promises to persist, continuing to drive the global narrative of exploration and discovery.

Europe Travel
