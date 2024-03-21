Return Trip Paradox: Why Journey Home Feels Longer, Experts Weigh In

Ever noticed how your journey back from a vacation spot feels significantly longer than your trip there? This phenomenon, often leaving travelers puzzled and exhausted, has both psychological and scientific explanations, according to experts in psychology and travel planning.

Psychological Insights and Traveler Experiences

Yonason Goldson, an ethicist, and neuropsychologist Sanam Hafeez, provide insights into why the return journey often feels more tedious and drawn-out. Goldson points out that the anticipation of reaching a new, exciting destination makes the initial trip part of the adventure itself. In contrast, the return journey lacks this sense of anticipation, making it feel anticlimactic and longer. Hafeez compares this to the daily commute where the morning journey feels fresh with possibilities, while the evening return is a drag, especially after a tiring day. This sentiment is echoed by travelers who find the novelty and excitement of the outbound journey replaced by a longing to return home and the dread of resuming daily life, contributing to a seemingly longer return trip.

The Return Trip Effect Explained

Experts like Gary Small, chair of psychiatry at Hackensack University Medical Center, and travel planner Sandra Weinacht, discuss the 'return trip effect.' Small likens the end-of-day school scenario, where the last minutes drag on, to the psychological impact on our perception of time during the return journey. Weinacht introduces the term Post-Urlaubsdepression, highlighting the psychological downturn after a vacation ends. Furthermore, scientific aspects, such as tailwinds speeding up flights home, can also alter perceptions of travel duration. However, the return trip effect predominantly occurs during the first experience of a journey, with subsequent trips feeling less daunting due to familiarity, according to Hafeez.

Strategies to Combat the Return Trip Effect

To mitigate the return trip effect, experts recommend introducing novelty into the journey back or planning the trip with a 'bell curve' approach, as suggested by Susan Sherren, founder of Couture Trips. This involves starting slow, peaking with exciting activities, and then winding down before the trip concludes. Engaging the brain with puzzles, audiobooks, or changing routes are other strategies to keep the mind active and distracted. Planning activities upon return can also provide something to look forward to, easing the transition back into routine.

Although the return trip paradox may seem inescapable, understanding its psychological and scientific underpinnings can help travelers manage their expectations and find creative ways to make their journey home feel just as engaging as their outbound adventure. After all, every trip, regardless of direction, is an opportunity for new experiences and insights.