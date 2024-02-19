Resorts World Cruises to Launch Indonesia's First Homeported Ship in Jakarta, Embarking on New Southeast Asian Adventures

In a bold stride towards enriching Indonesia's maritime and tourism landscapes, Resorts World Cruises is poised to set a historic precedent by launching the nation's first homeported cruise ship, Resorts World One, in the summer of 2024. With an itinerary that includes the vibrant cities of Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, this initiative not only marks a significant milestone for Indonesia but also introduces a novel way for Indonesian vacationers to explore the region's charm during the coveted school holiday period from June 16 to July 1.

Advertisment

A Voyage of Firsts

Embarking on its maiden voyage on June 16, the Resorts World One will offer four round-trip, 6-day/5-night cruises from Jakarta to Singapore and Port Klang, near Kuala Lumpur. Fares are set to start at IDR 10 million ($64) per person, based on twin sharing, making this luxurious getaway accessible to a wide audience. This venture is not only a first for Indonesia but also a pioneering step for Resorts World Cruises, traditionally homeported in Hong Kong, as it seeks to expand its footprint in the Southeast Asian market.

Designed with the Traveler in Mind

The Resorts World One promises an array of amenities and experiences tailored to meet the needs and preferences of its guests. Understanding the importance of catering to the dietary restrictions and preferences of its clientele, the ship will offer Muslim-friendly cuisines, alongside a variety of international selections during sea days. Beyond the culinary delights, passengers can look forward to international stage shows, a Roman-themed pool, and all-suite accommodations, ensuring a holiday experience that is as relaxing as it is enriching.

This groundbreaking initiative has received enthusiastic support from the Indonesian government and travel partners, recognizing its potential to significantly boost the regional cruise tourism industry. The Port of Tanjung Priok, known as Indonesia's busiest seaport, will serve as the base for these operations, further cementing its role as a key player in the nation's maritime activities.