Prague Airport's Summer Schedule: New Direct Flights to 13 Destinations Including Brindisi, Izmir

Prague Airport has announced a significant expansion of its summer flight schedule starting at the end of March, introducing new direct flights to 13 destinations, among them popular holiday spots like Brindisi and Izmir. This move showcases the airport's recovery towards pre-pandemic air travel levels, with a total of 68 carriers now offering flights to 167 destinations, marking a near return to the record capacity of 2019.

Expanding Horizons: New Destinations and Increased Flights

The summer schedule not only includes new European destinations such as Astana, Tallinn, Florence, and Verona but also extends to the United Kingdom's East Midlands, Dubai World Central, Chișinău, Poznań, and Tashkent. Efforts to boost long-haul route availability are in progress, with potential new services to major cities in Asia and North America under discussion. These initiatives aim to cater to a diverse range of passengers, including holiday travelers, business clients, and cargo transport, thus enhancing Prague's connectivity and appeal as a global travel hub.

Strengthening Core Services: Increased Frequencies and New Carriers

To accommodate growing travel demand, Prague Airport is also increasing flight frequencies on over thirty routes. This includes major hubs like London, Antalya, Paris, Amsterdam, and Milan. Additionally, the introduction of new airlines such as Qanot Sharq Airlines, SCAT Airlines, FlyOne, Arkia, and KM Malta further enriches the airport's service portfolio. These developments, along with a tenfold increase in flights from Prague to Doha by <a href="https://prag