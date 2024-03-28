Prague Airport Expands Summer Schedule: New Direct Flights to 13 Destinations Including Tbilisi

Prague Airport has announced its summer schedule, starting at the end of March, introducing new direct flights to 13 destinations, including popular holiday spots and long-awaited routes to Asia and North America. The expansion includes routes to Brindisi, Izmir, La Palma, and strategic business destinations like Tashkent and Dubai World Central, aiming to reach almost 90% of its record 2019 capacity.

Advertisment

Strategic Expansion and New Routes

The introduction of new routes such as Astana, Tallinn, Florence, and Verona, alongside popular holiday destinations like Brindisi and Izmir, marks a significant expansion for Prague Airport. This move is part of a broader strategy to enhance its network to include long-haul flights, with discussions underway for routes to Hanoi, Beijing, Delhi, Bangkok, and New York. These additions are not only expected to boost inbound tourism but also cater to the business and cargo transport segments, illustrating the airport's commitment to becoming a key international hub.

Increased Flight Frequencies and New Carriers

Advertisment

Prague Airport's summer schedule also features increased flight frequencies on over thirty routes, highlighting enhanced connections to major hubs such as London, Antalya, Paris, Amsterdam, and Milan. The inclusion of new carriers like Qanot Sharq Airlines and SCAT Airlines further diversifies the airport's offerings. Notably, Qatar Airways will significantly increase its weekly flights to Doha, and Korean Air will reintroduce services to Seoul, demonstrating the airport's growing appeal to both passengers and airlines alike.

Passenger Experience and Future Projections

Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Prague Airport anticipates handling over 16 million passengers this year, nearing pre-pandemic levels. However, a slight increase in departing passenger fees accompanies the expanded services, a necessary adjustment attributed to inflation, yet still below the average among European destinations. Looking forward, Prague Airport aims to surpass its 2019 record, with expectations set high for the next year or early 2026, signaling a robust recovery and promising future for air travel in and out of Prague.