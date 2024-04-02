Prague Airport Expands Summer Schedule: New Direct Flights to 13 Destinations

Prague Airport has announced an exciting expansion of its summer flight schedule, starting from the end of March, introducing new direct flights to 13 destinations including Brindisi, Izmir, and more. The summer lineup, which brings the airport close to its pre-pandemic capacity, is a significant move towards reviving the air travel sector and enhancing Prague's connectivity to the world.

Robust Resurgence in Air Travel

The introduction of new destinations such as Astana, Tallinn, Florence, and Verona, alongside holiday favorites like La Palma and Ponta Delgada, marks a significant milestone for Prague Airport. With 68 carriers operating flights to 167 destinations, the airport is operating at nearly 90 percent of its 2019 record capacity. This resurgence is attributed to the growing demand for air travel and Prague Airport's commitment to expanding its network, particularly focusing on long-haul routes. Negotiations for new connections to Hanoi, Beijing, Delhi, Bangkok, and New York are underway, targeting business and leisure travelers as well as cargo transport.

Increased Flight Frequencies and New Carriers

Alongside the introduction of new destinations, Prague Airport is also increasing flight frequencies on over 30 routes. Notable enhancements include increased connections to major hubs such as London, Antalya, Paris, Amsterdam, and Milan. The airport welcomes the introduction of new carriers like Qanot Sharq Airlines, SCAT Airlines, and others, further diversifying its offerings. These expansions reflect Prague Airport's strategic efforts to cater to the growing demand for direct flights and more frequent connections,