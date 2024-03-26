Prague Airport Announces Summer Schedule: New Direct Flights to 13 Destinations

Prague Airport has officially rolled out its summer flight schedule, effective from the end of March, showcasing an expansion in its air travel network with new direct connections to 13 exciting destinations. This strategic move is set to bolster tourism and business travel, enhancing the airport's connectivity and nearing its pre-pandemic operational capacity.

New Destinations and Increased Capacities

The summer schedule marks the introduction of new direct flights to destinations including Astana, Tallinn, Florence, and Verona, as well as sought-after holiday spots like Brindisi, Izmir, La Palma, and Ponta Delgada. Additional destinations such as the UK's East Midlands, Dubai World Central, Chișinău, Poznań, and Tashkent will also be directly accessible from Prague, bringing the total to 167 destinations serviced by 68 carriers. This expansion is a significant leap towards reaching the record capacity levels of 2019, signaling a robust recovery in air travel to and from the Czech Republic.

Focus on Long-Haul Connectivity

Prague Airport is not only enhancing its European route network but also focusing on extending its long-haul connectivity. Negotiations are underway to establish regular flights to major cities such as Hanoi, Beijing, Delhi, Bangkok, and New York. These connections are aimed at tapping into the potential of inbound tourism, meeting the demands of holiday travelers and business clients, and facilitating cargo transport. The summer schedule also includes increased flight frequencies to major hubs, with Qatar Airways and Korean Air boosting their services, thereby improving Prague's global air travel network.

Adjustments and Expectations

Passengers flying from Prague this summer will notice a slight increase in departing passenger fees, a move necessitated by inflationary pressures. Despite this adjustment, Prague Airport's fees remain competitive on a European scale. The airport is optimistic about surpassing its 2019 passenger traffic record by next year or early 2026, although current operations still reflect the impact of the war in Ukraine. This summer's enhanced schedule and the introduction of new routes underscore Prague Airport's commitment to providing extensive air travel options and contributing to the growth of Czech tourism and international connectivity.