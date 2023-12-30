Post-Holiday Travel Challenges: A Test of Patience and Preparedness

The holiday season’s close traditionally marks one of the most bustling travel times in the United States. With millions of celebrants heading back home, this mass exodus creates a considerable strain on both highways and airports. According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), more than 90% of the returning holidaymakers are expected to traverse the roads, leading to intense congestion.

Challenges on the Road

However, the issue of traffic snarls is merely one facet of the problem. Adverse weather conditions, including heavy rain, flooding, and dense fog, have worsened the travel scenario, rendering it hazardous in several regions. The East Coast of the U.S. has been particularly hard hit, wrestling with severe storms since the previous Wednesday, which have compounded the challenges faced by holiday travelers. These conditions not only cause delays but also pose significant safety risks for those on the move.

The Airport Ordeal

At the Albuquerque International Sunport, an estimated 156,000 people passed through during the holidays, leading to record numbers and congestion. In anticipation of a similar situation next year, they are considering opening TSA earlier and increasing staff. The airport’s parking lots were filled to capacity, and plans are underway to provide more parking in the future. The airport is also undertaking construction for a new food hall, and travelers are advised to continue arriving two hours early for flights.

Anticipating Disruptions

The Transportation Security Administration anticipated screening nearly 2.6 million people on a single day, Friday, with the Federal Aviation Administration expecting the following day to be even busier. Potential post-holiday travel disruptions due to weather were predicted, and some travelers reported that changes at the airport had made the lines more efficient. AAA expects a record-breaking 115.2 million travelers, with challenging weather conditions further complicating the travel scenario.

Safety First

As the travel period intensifies, safety concerns are also gaining prominence, with thousands of commuters losing their lives in vehicular accidents each year. The risk is expected to escalate with the current situation, emphasizing the need for caution and preparation. AAA Spokesperson Ryan Adcock underscored the importance of safety, including avoiding drunk driving and being aware of first responders and construction vehicles on the road.