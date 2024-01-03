en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Post-Christmas Travel: Eoghan Corry Shares Tips for Affordable Holidays

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:50 am EST
Post-Christmas Travel: Eoghan Corry Shares Tips for Affordable Holidays

In the wake of the festive season, a period often marked by financial strain, travel expert Eoghan Corry has shared insights on The Pat Kenny Show, offering tips to snag affordable holiday options. Major airlines, in a bid to maintain cash flow, are presenting tantalizing bargains. Ryanair recently held a sale, and Aer Lingus has set a deadline of January 15th for its own.

Airlines Offer Post-Holiday Discounts

For those eyeing Transatlantic and European excursions, Corry suggests marking May 31st and June 15th on your calendars as the respective deadlines for securing good fares. British Airways and Emirates are also running sales. Despite rarely offering discounts on flights to Australia, Emirates is bucking its trend by offering discounts on specific destinations.

Off-the-Beaten-Path Destinations Provide Value

Corry’s advice extends beyond merely timing. He suggests that less popular destinations often offer better value, particularly when airlines introduce new routes. To attract customers, these routes are initially set at lower fares. Furthermore, families seeking a budget-friendly vacation might consider camping trips in Europe during June. From July onwards, prices escalate due to the influx of tourists from Britain and Germany.

Special Offers from Air France KLM and Philippine Airlines

Simultaneously, the Air France KLM Flying Blue program has rolled out a new Promo Rewards list for January 2024. The promotion offers 25% discounts on selected awards for travel on Air France and KLM until June 30, 2024. Children aged two to 12 receive a quarter off on Flying Blue award tickets, including Promo Rewards. Philippine Airlines (PAL) is also offering a one-day seat sale with discounted base fares for domestic destinations, applicable to economy, business, and comfort class flights.

Finally, Corry highlighted an often-overlooked travel period: St. Patrick’s Day. This holiday period sees fewer vacationers, making it an ideal time for trips like skiing holidays. With these tips in hand, affordable and enjoyable vacations are within reach, even amidst post-Christmas financial recovery.

0
Europe Travel
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Romania Braces for Potential Flooding Amid Code Orange and Yellow Warnings

By BNN Correspondents

EU Revamps Product Liability Directive: A New Era of Consumer Protection

By Salman Khan

Renewed U.S. Commitment to European Security Amidst Growing Threats

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Eurostar Reprimanded by ASA for 'Misleading' Fare Promotion

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Balancing Innovation and Citizen Rights: EU's Approach to the Metavers ...
@Europe · 10 mins
Balancing Innovation and Citizen Rights: EU's Approach to the Metavers ...
heart comment 0
The European Union’s Preventive Diplomacy: Challenges and Prospects

By Justice Nwafor

The European Union's Preventive Diplomacy: Challenges and Prospects
Deciphering EU Regulations on Nutrition and Health Claims on Foods

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Deciphering EU Regulations on Nutrition and Health Claims on Foods
European Union Takes Strides in Formulating Comprehensive Port Strategy

By Dil Bar Irshad

European Union Takes Strides in Formulating Comprehensive Port Strategy
European Parliament Stands Firm on Freedom of Scientific Research Amidst Concerns

By BNN Correspondents

European Parliament Stands Firm on Freedom of Scientific Research Amidst Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Labor Leader Patricia Campos-Medina Joins Race for New Jersey Senate Seat
19 seconds
Labor Leader Patricia Campos-Medina Joins Race for New Jersey Senate Seat
British Airways Steward Dies on Duty in Front of Passengers: Second in a Week
28 seconds
British Airways Steward Dies on Duty in Front of Passengers: Second in a Week
Coyle vs Williams: Undefeated Middleweights Set for High-Stakes Showdown
43 seconds
Coyle vs Williams: Undefeated Middleweights Set for High-Stakes Showdown
Bangladesh High Court Intervenes in Election Duties, Mandatory Voting for Government Beneficiaries Proposed
1 min
Bangladesh High Court Intervenes in Election Duties, Mandatory Voting for Government Beneficiaries Proposed
Delta Air Lines Ramps Up Services for College Football Championship
2 mins
Delta Air Lines Ramps Up Services for College Football Championship
AI Meets Ophthalmology: Revolutionizing Eye Care
2 mins
AI Meets Ophthalmology: Revolutionizing Eye Care
Mitapivat Shows Promise in Phase 3 ENERGIZE Study by Agios Pharmaceuticals
2 mins
Mitapivat Shows Promise in Phase 3 ENERGIZE Study by Agios Pharmaceuticals
Tejashwi Yadav Comments on CAA Implementation Ahead of 2024 Elections
2 mins
Tejashwi Yadav Comments on CAA Implementation Ahead of 2024 Elections
Young Wrestlers in India Protest Against Wrestling Veterans Amid Federation Overhaul
2 mins
Young Wrestlers in India Protest Against Wrestling Veterans Amid Federation Overhaul
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
60 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app