Post-Christmas Travel: Eoghan Corry Shares Tips for Affordable Holidays

In the wake of the festive season, a period often marked by financial strain, travel expert Eoghan Corry has shared insights on The Pat Kenny Show, offering tips to snag affordable holiday options. Major airlines, in a bid to maintain cash flow, are presenting tantalizing bargains. Ryanair recently held a sale, and Aer Lingus has set a deadline of January 15th for its own.

Airlines Offer Post-Holiday Discounts

For those eyeing Transatlantic and European excursions, Corry suggests marking May 31st and June 15th on your calendars as the respective deadlines for securing good fares. British Airways and Emirates are also running sales. Despite rarely offering discounts on flights to Australia, Emirates is bucking its trend by offering discounts on specific destinations.

Off-the-Beaten-Path Destinations Provide Value

Corry’s advice extends beyond merely timing. He suggests that less popular destinations often offer better value, particularly when airlines introduce new routes. To attract customers, these routes are initially set at lower fares. Furthermore, families seeking a budget-friendly vacation might consider camping trips in Europe during June. From July onwards, prices escalate due to the influx of tourists from Britain and Germany.

Special Offers from Air France KLM and Philippine Airlines

Simultaneously, the Air France KLM Flying Blue program has rolled out a new Promo Rewards list for January 2024. The promotion offers 25% discounts on selected awards for travel on Air France and KLM until June 30, 2024. Children aged two to 12 receive a quarter off on Flying Blue award tickets, including Promo Rewards. Philippine Airlines (PAL) is also offering a one-day seat sale with discounted base fares for domestic destinations, applicable to economy, business, and comfort class flights.

Finally, Corry highlighted an often-overlooked travel period: St. Patrick’s Day. This holiday period sees fewer vacationers, making it an ideal time for trips like skiing holidays. With these tips in hand, affordable and enjoyable vacations are within reach, even amidst post-Christmas financial recovery.