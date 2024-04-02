Phu Quy Island's Tourism Surge Sparks Hotel and Homestay Expansion

Phu Quy Island, a picturesque destination in Vietnam's Binh Thuan Province, has recently seen an unprecedented surge in tourism, leading to a significant increase in accommodation facilities. Bui The Nhan, director of the Department of Tourism, announced that the island welcomed 165,000 visitors last year, a figure that doubles 2022's visitor count and quadruples that of 2019. This influx has spurred local and external investors to tap into the burgeoning hospitality market, resulting in a competitive yet booming sector.

Unveiling the Boom

The rapid increase in tourism has transformed the once serene island into a hotspot for hotel and homestay developments. Currently, Phu Quy boasts 60 hotels and motels, offering over 1,000 rooms to accommodate its growing number of visitors. Entrepreneurs like Huynh Nhu from Ho Chi Minh City have recognized the island's potential. Nhu, who visited the island twice in 2022, decided to venture into the hospitality business by converting a rented house into a homestay. Her establishment reached full occupancy in the peak months of May and June, highlighting the lucrative nature of the tourism boom. However, the competition is stiff, particularly for prime locations along the island's scenic coast.

Rising Costs Amidst Growing Demand

With the surge in tourism, the cost of doing business on Phu Quy has also seen a steep increase. House and land rents, crucial for setting up homestays and hotels, have skyrocketed. Last year, renting a house for hospitality purposes cost about VND30-40 million (US$1,205-1,607) annually. This year, the price has doubled, reaching VND80-100 million in some areas. The escalating costs reflect the island's growing popularity and the premium on coastal properties, which offer guests direct access to Phu Quy's pristine beaches and breathtaking views.

Connectivity and Natural Beauty: The Drivers of Growth

Phu Quy's allure is not just limited to its hospitality sector. The island is renowned for its untouched beaches, lush landscapes, and exquisite seafood, making it a must-visit destination for those seeking an escape from the hustle and bustle of mainland Vietnam. Enhanced connectivity through high-speed boats, which connect the island to Phan Thiet, the capital of Binh Thuan, in just three hours, has made it more accessible to tourists. This ease of access, combined with the island's natural beauty, continues to drive its popularity among both domestic and international travelers.

As Phu Quy Island navigates its rapid tourism growth, its story serves as a testament to the transformative power of travel and hospitality. The surge in visitors has not only boosted the local economy but has also presented challenges and opportunities in equal measure. Stakeholders must now balance development with sustainability to preserve the very charms that make Phu Quy a gem in Vietnam's tourism crown. As the island evolves, it stands as a beacon of opportunity, inviting more to explore its serene beauty while pondering the future of tourism and development in such pristine destinations.