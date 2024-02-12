Philippine Hospitality Shines in 2024 Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards

In the 2024 Forbes Travel Guide (FTG) Star Awards, the Philippine hospitality industry has proven its resilience and commitment to excellence. An impressive 14 out of 15 properties retained their star ratings, demonstrating that the country's luxury hospitality sector remains a force to be reckoned with.

Advertisment

Shining Stars of Philippine Hospitality

Six properties, including Nüwa Manila, Nüwa Spa, Okada Manila, The Retreat Spa, The Peninsula Manila, and Sky Tower at Solaire Resort and Entertainment City, proudly maintained their prestigious five-star rating. These establishments have consistently provided exceptional service and unparalleled guest experiences, making them the epitome of luxury in the Philippines.

Four-Star and Recommended Properties

Advertisment

Marco Polo Ortigas Manila, which had previously held a five-star rating, was downgraded to four stars in the 2024 awards. Despite this change, the hotel remains a strong contender in the Philippine hospitality scene. Other four-star rated properties include Hyatt Regency Manila, Nobu Hotel Manila, Raffles Makati, Shangri-la at The Fort, and Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila. Conrad Manila and Makati Shangri-La Manila retained their 'Recommended' rating.

New Destinations and Emerging Trends

FTG Editor Jennifer Kester highlighted the growing trend of travelers seeking more meaningful trips and new destinations. In response to this demand, the FTG added Azerbaijan, Curacao, Iceland, Kenya, Sardinia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines to their review list this year. This expansion reflects the increasing diversity and global reach of the luxury travel market.

Advertisment

In total, the 66th edition of the FTG Star Awards reviewed 2039 properties across the globe. The Philippine hospitality industry's strong performance in this year's awards is a testament to its continued growth and dedication to providing world-class experiences for discerning travelers.

Note: The Forbes Travel Guide did not disclose information on the reasons for Marco Polo Ortigas Manila's downgraded rating.

As the Philippine hospitality sector continues to thrive, its commitment to maintaining high standards and offering unforgettable experiences ensures that it will remain a top choice for luxury travelers in the years to come.