en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel

Passport Mishaps Cause Distress and Financial Loss for Holiday Travelers

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:36 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:38 am EST
Passport Mishaps Cause Distress and Financial Loss for Holiday Travelers

English teacher, Tom Solan, was left stranded for three hours at Manchester Airport due to a passport mishap, marking a distressing start to his vacation to Cyprus.

The 52-year-old, who suffers from type one diabetes, found himself in a high-stress ordeal, a situation that could potentially trigger his condition. This unfortunate incident, coupled with similar passport-related issues faced by other travelers, casts a spotlight on airline policies and the importance of meticulous travel document check.

Three Hours in Limbo

Tom Solan’s predicament started when he discovered his passport was missing right at the gate for his flight. He was informed that an easyJet employee would escort him out of the terminal. However, no assistance arrived, leaving Solan in limbo within the airport premises. The delay, according to easyJet, was due to the staff’s heavy workload. The airline later issued an apology for the inconvenience caused.

High Price for Passport Mishap

The ordeal did not just end with an apology. Solan found himself saddled with an additional expense of 1,000 euros for tickets and accommodation for a holiday he was unable to commence. While Solan tried to obtain a replacement passport, the officials in Ireland indicated it might take several days, prolonging his predicament.

Not an Isolated Incident

Solan’s distressing experience isn’t an isolated incident. In another case, 19-year-old Jake Burton and his family missed out on their New Year’s Eve holiday to Benidorm after Ryanair denied him boarding due to a minor tear in his passport. Similarly, a woman could not board her flight to Bali because of a ripped passport. These incidents raise questions about airline policies regarding passport damage and underscore the importance of travelers meticulously checking their documents.

0
Travel United Kingdom
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Shakib Khan: A Journey from Dhallywood to Mecca

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Air India Welcomes First Airbus A350-900, Bolsters Fleet Expansion

By Rafia Tasleem

'Revenge Travel': Exploring the Global Surge in Tourism in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

UK Tightens Immigration Rules for International Students: A Look into the Policy and its Controversies

By Israel Ojoko

'Revenge Travel': Unique Destinations and Experiences Capture Global I ...
@Europe · 19 hours
'Revenge Travel': Unique Destinations and Experiences Capture Global I ...
heart comment 0
Holiday Travels: Health Minister and PAHO Stress Importance of Health Awareness

By Rafia Tasleem

Holiday Travels: Health Minister and PAHO Stress Importance of Health Awareness
Post-Pandemic Tourism Surge Raises Sustainability Concerns

By BNN Correspondents

Post-Pandemic Tourism Surge Raises Sustainability Concerns
2024 Unveiled: The Year Ahead in Travel, Gaming, Auto, Music, and More

By Salman Khan

2024 Unveiled: The Year Ahead in Travel, Gaming, Auto, Music, and More
India Ushers in 2024 with Grand New Year Celebrations

By Dil Bar Irshad

India Ushers in 2024 with Grand New Year Celebrations
Latest Headlines
World News
Rise of European Talent in NBA: Luka Doncic Leading the Charge
8 seconds
Rise of European Talent in NBA: Luka Doncic Leading the Charge
Theratechnologies Inc. Submits New Application to FDA for Trogarzo
9 seconds
Theratechnologies Inc. Submits New Application to FDA for Trogarzo
Trump Launches Fresh Onslaught on Cheney and Smith via Truth Social
26 seconds
Trump Launches Fresh Onslaught on Cheney and Smith via Truth Social
Republican House Members Express Frustration Over Lack of Discipline
27 seconds
Republican House Members Express Frustration Over Lack of Discipline
A Game of Camaraderie: Australian PM Hosts Backyard Cricket Ahead of SCG Test
2 mins
A Game of Camaraderie: Australian PM Hosts Backyard Cricket Ahead of SCG Test
Labour Party to Become Nigeria's Main Opposition Party by 2024, Asserts Peter Obi
3 mins
Labour Party to Become Nigeria's Main Opposition Party by 2024, Asserts Peter Obi
Newron Pharmaceuticals Completes Enrollment for Pioneering Schizophrenia Drug Trial
3 mins
Newron Pharmaceuticals Completes Enrollment for Pioneering Schizophrenia Drug Trial
North Carolina's Political Landscape: Poised For A Seismic Shift
3 mins
North Carolina's Political Landscape: Poised For A Seismic Shift
Is Israel Provoking a Wider Conflict in the Middle East?
3 mins
Is Israel Provoking a Wider Conflict in the Middle East?
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
2 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app