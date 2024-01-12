Pahang Regent Tengku Hassanal Set for Official Visit to Sarawak

The Regent of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, is set to embark on a five-day official visit to Sarawak from January 15 to 19, 2023, marking a significant event in the ongoing collaboration between the states. The announcement of his impending visit was shared through an Instagram story where the Regent expressed his enthusiasm with the message, “Dear Sarawakians, I am on the way,” accompanied by an airplane emoji.

Engaging with Sarawak’s Energy Sector

During his visit, Tengku Hassanal intends to engage with Sarawak’s key economic and energy players. He is scheduled to visit Sarawak Energy Berhad on January 16 to discuss sustainable energy development in the state. Details of the discussion are expected to revolve around the state’s energy development strategies and initiatives. The Minister of Utility and Telecommunication, Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi, is anticipated to welcome him, further strengthening ties between Pahang and Sarawak.

Additional Visits

Furthering his exploration of Sarawak’s economic landscape, the Regent’s itinerary also includes visits to Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) and the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC). These visits demonstrate Tengku Hassanal’s commitment to understanding and engaging with the varying facets of Sarawak’s thriving economy.

Anticipation and Previous Engagements

The announcement of the Regent’s visit has stirred great anticipation among netizens who fondly recall the warmth and affection Tengku Hassanal received from Sarawakians during last year’s Kembara Kenali Borneo royal tour. The Regent’s active social media engagement during the tour was a resounding success, with his posts garnering significant attention, accumulating over 160,000 to 200,000 likes and thousands of comments. The forthcoming visit is expected to further cement the strong rapport between the Regent and the people of Sarawak.