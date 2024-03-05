Oregon's State Parks Near Record-Breaking Visitor Numbers in 2023, Coastal Areas Lead

Oregon's state parks have once again proven to be a premier destination for both day-trippers and overnight campers, with 2023 visitor counts nearing record-breaking numbers as revealed by the latest data from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. With 52,231,692 daytime visitors and 2,909,175 overnight campers, these figures only slightly trail the historic highs set in 2021. Coastal parks, known for their expansive spaces and amenities, dominated the list of most-visited locations.

Top Destinations and Notable Changes

Among the plethora of natural wonders Oregon has to offer, Fort Stevens and Harris Beach emerged as the busiest parks in 2023, thanks to their ample space and facilities. However, not all parks saw an uptick in visitor numbers. Yaquina Bay State Recreation Site and Valley of the Rogue State Recreation Area experienced significant declines, with both dropping by 27% in visitor counts. The decrease at Valley of the Rogue is largely attributed to the closure of its adjacent highway rest area, signaling the impact of accessibility on park visitation.

Challenges in Staffing and Operations

Despite the influx of visitors, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department faces challenges in hiring enough seasonal staff to meet the demand. With 250 seasonal ranger and ranger assistant positions open, the department is actively recruiting to ensure all positions are filled in 2023. The difficulty in hiring frontline staff since the pandemic remains a significant hurdle, underscoring the broader challenges faced by employers in the post-pandemic job market.

Looking Ahead: Plans and Expectations for 2024

As Oregon's state parks continue to attract high numbers of visitors, plans are underway to enhance visitor experience and operational efficiency. The anticipated reopening of Beverly Beach State Park's campground in July 2024 is expected to boost visitor numbers further. The department's ongoing efforts to recruit seasonal staff aim to address the staffing shortages that have affected park operations. With a focus on maintaining the natural beauty and accessibility of its parks, Oregon is poised to remain a top destination for outdoor enthusiasts.

Reflecting on another bustling year, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department remains optimistic about the future, buoyed by the unwavering support of visitors, volunteers, and partners. This collective effort is vital in preserving Oregon's natural and cultural treasures for future generations to enjoy. As the state parks prepare for another busy season, the continued commitment to enhancing visitor experiences and park stewardship will be crucial in sustaining the allure of Oregon's iconic landscapes.