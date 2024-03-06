Orange Beach/Gulf Shores Crowned Alabama's Best Small Town by Southern Living

Southern Living's recent "South's Best" series accolade has named Orange Beach/Gulf Shores as Alabama's premier small town destination, outshining other Southern contenders. This recognition, derived from a survey of over 20,000 respondents, highlights the towns' unparalleled coastal charm and the myriad of activities that make them stand out.

Why Orange Beach/Gulf Shores Stand Out

The towns of Orange Beach and Gulf Shores have long captivated visitors with their quintessential beach-side relaxation vibes, as noted by Southern Living. From sipping the famous Bushwhacker at the Flora-Bama to indulging in the freshest seafood at local staples like Doc's Seafood Shack, these towns epitomize the ideal beach getaway. The white sand beaches, Gulf State Park, and the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to attractions that draw tourists year-round.

Top Activities and Attractions

Among the 24 best things to do in these Gulf resort towns, as named by the magazine, are engaging in the local live music scene, exploring Adventure Island, and visiting the Indian & Sea Museum. The Annual National Shrimp Festival, attracting over 300,000 visitors, showcases the rich culture and culinary expertise of the area, making it a must-visit event for anyone exploring Alabama's coastline. Outdoor enthusiasts will find no shortage of activities, from pirate cruises and dolphin spotting to sunset sailing and beach lounging at Gulf State Park.

Visitor Insights and Future Prospects

Feedback from visitors, as compiled by sources like Expedia, consistently praises Orange Beach and Gulf Shores for their beauty, atmosphere, and the variety of activities available. These towns not only offer a picturesque escape but also foster a sense of community and celebration of local heritage. As Southern Living's recognition brings more attention to these gems, the towns are poised for even greater tourism growth, promising to retain their charm while welcoming new explorers to their shores.

As the sun sets on the Gulf of Mexico, casting a golden glow over Orange Beach and Gulf Shores, it's clear that the allure of these towns goes beyond their sandy beaches. This Southern Living accolade is a testament to their enduring appeal, inviting more to discover the magic that has long been cherished by Alabamians.