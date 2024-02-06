Odisha Gears Up for 5th Edition of Travel Bazar: Aiming to Boost Global Tourism Footprint

The 5th Edition of the Odisha Travel Bazar (OTB) is set to take center stage from February 7-9, 2023. A joint initiative of the Odisha Tourism Department and the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), the event is aimed at amplifying Odisha's status on the global tourism map. The OTB will be virtually inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, marking the start of a three-day extravaganza at the Eco Retreat Konark.
Unveiling Odisha to the World
Firmly focused on marketing Odisha's tourism offerings to both domestic and international markets, the OTB is expected to witness participation from 70 domestic tour operators spanning 18 Indian states and 55 tour operators from 16 different countries. The event is designed to offer a comprehensive platform for B2B meetings, familiarisation trips, and product showcases, thereby presenting a new vision of the state to potential tourists and investors.
A Global Tourism Hub in the Making
The Odisha Tourism Department, under the guidance of Chief Minister Patnaik and OTDC Chairman Dr. Lenin Mohanty, is spearheading this initiative. Its ultimate objective is to position Odisha as a global tourism hub, tapping into its rich natural, cultural, and historical heritage. The OTB serves as an ideal platform to extrapolate Odisha's varied tourism potential, from its pristine beaches to its ancient temples, from its unique arts and crafts to its rich wildlife.
Connecting the Dots of Tourism Industry
Shri J.K. Mohanty, a key figure at FICCI, underscored the importance of OTB in providing a platform for interaction and marketing of Odisha's tourism offerings to the travel community and potential investors. By facilitating direct dialogues between local tourism entities and both domestic and foreign tour operators, OTB is poised to create a network of opportunities and collaborations that will drive Odisha's tourism industry forward.