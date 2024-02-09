Oberoi Concours d'Elegance: A Symphony of Automotive Excellence

The inaugural Oberoi Concours d'Elegance, a three-day event celebrating the 90th anniversary of Oberoi Hotels & Resorts, is poised to redefine the showcase of vintage and classic automobiles and motorcycles. Scheduled from February 16 to 18 at The Oberoi Udaivilas, this prestigious gathering brings together an impressive array of esteemed vehicles from India and beyond.

A Symphony of Automotive Excellence

Curated by renowned automotive historian Manvendra Singh Barwani, the Oberoi Concours d'Elegance will feature a meticulously selected collection of prestigious vehicles. Among the highlights are the 1925 Hispano Suiza H6B Transformable Limousine and the 1939 Daimler 2. These rare specimens showcase the opulence and craftsmanship of a bygone era, offering a captivating glimpse into the world of luxury motoring.

The event will also include a diverse range of classes celebrating India's motoring history and the lavish era of Maharajahs. These categories will encompass both pre-war and post-war vehicles, as well as motorcycles, ensuring a comprehensive representation of the evolution of automotive design and technology.

A Distinguished Assembly

Convened by the esteemed Simon Kidston, the Oberoi Concours d'Elegance boasts a panel of judges comprising some of the most respected names in the automotive world. Sandra Button, chairperson of the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, will preside as chief judge, while world champions Giacomo Agostini and Jacky Ickx will also lend their expertise to the proceedings.

"The Oberoi Concours d'Elegance is an extraordinary opportunity to celebrate the beauty and elegance of these historic vehicles," says Button. "I am honored to be a part of this inaugural event and look forward to witnessing the exceptional automobiles and motorcycles that will be on display."

An Exclusive Unveiling

In addition to the showcase of vintage and classic automobiles and motorcycles, the Oberoi Concours d'Elegance will also feature the unveiling of an exclusive poster by acclaimed automobile artist Tim Layzell. This unique piece, commissioned especially for the event, will capture the essence of the concours and serve as a lasting tribute to the automotive masterpieces on display.

The Oberoi Concours d'Elegance is set to become a landmark event in the world of vintage and classic automobiles and motorcycles, offering an unparalleled opportunity to appreciate the beauty, craftsmanship, and history of these remarkable machines. With its esteemed panel of judges, prestigious vehicles, and stunning setting at The Oberoi Udaivilas, this inaugural event promises to be an unforgettable celebration of automotive excellence.

As the sun sets on Lake Pichola, casting a warm glow over the exquisite architecture of The Oberoi Udaivilas, the stage is set for a truly exceptional gathering. The Oberoi Concours d'Elegance will not only pay homage to the rich heritage of Oberoi Hotels & Resorts but also serve as a testament to the enduring allure of the world's finest automobiles and motorcycles. And, as the engines roar to life, echoing across the tranquil waters, one cannot help but marvel at the symphony of automotive excellence that awaits.