Norfolk Broads Unveils Exciting Wildlife Events: From Beachcombs to Foraging Trips

Norfolk Broads Authority sets the stage for an engaging spring and summer with a newly announced series of public events focused on wildlife and nature exploration. Starting this Saturday, enthusiasts are invited to the Gorleston shoreline for a free event to discover nautical treasures, marking the beginning of a season filled with nature walks, beachcombing, foraging trips, and more.

Advertisment

Season of Discovery

The series kicks off with visitors encouraged to follow in the footsteps of renowned naturalist Ted Ellis on the Gorleston shoreline, embarking on a quest for nautical treasures. The How Hill Nature Reserve will serve as the backdrop for a variety of events, including solstice and dawn walks, a five-mile hike through the Waveney Valley, and a special "wild walk" with foraging expert Jon Tyler. Each event is designed to connect participants with the natural beauty and biodiversity of the Norfolk Broads.

Nature's Nightlife and Culinary Delights

Advertisment

As summer transitions to fall, the program offers unique nocturnal experiences and culinary adventures. A bat-spotting walk and a guided mushroom hunt at How Hill introduce participants to the area's nightlife and foraging opportunities. The inclusion of a three-course afternoon tea following the wild walk with Jon Tyler combines the pleasures of nature exploration with those of culinary indulgence, promising a rich, sensory experience.

Conservation Efforts and Unique Journeys

Highlighting the importance of conservation, the Broads Authority will also conduct guided tours of the peatland restoration project at Buttle Marsh in Ludham. Additionally, a "boat and boot" trip offers a novel way to experience the Broads, combining a river trip with a walk, showcasing the efforts to preserve the area's unique ecosystems while providing an immersive nature experience.

The Norfolk Broads' latest events program not only promises an exciting array of activities for nature lovers and adventurers but also underscores the ongoing commitment to conservation and environmental education. As participants explore the beauty and diversity of the Broads, they also contribute to the preservation of these precious landscapes for future generations.