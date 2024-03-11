Nilgiris Welcomes Tourists with Special Mountain Toy Train Service from March 29 to July 1, 2024

The Southern Railway Salem Division has unveiled plans to launch a special mountain toy train service in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district, aiming to boost tourism during the peak summer season.

This picturesque journey between Mettupalayam, Ooty, and Coonoor is scheduled from March 29 to July 1, 2024, promising an unparalleled travel experience through the region's stunning landscapes.

Reviving Tourism in the Nilgiris

Nilgiris district, known for its lush greenery and cool climate, has long been a magnet for tourists from around the globe. Recognizing the district's potential to draw visitors, especially during the warmer months of April and May, the Southern Railway Salem Division has decided to operate the special mountain train on Fridays through Mondays.

The train's route, covering Mettupalayam to Ooty and the reverse, includes travel over 206 bridges and through 16 tunnels, offering breathtaking views and a unique journey through UNESCO heritage sites.

The special service aims to accommodate the surge in tourists during the summer season. Running on specific days, the train will operate between Mettupalayam and Ooty on Fridays and Sundays, and between Ooty and Mettupalayam on Saturdays and Sundays.

This schedule is designed to maximize the opportunity for tourists to experience the scenic beauty of the Nilgiris while traveling on this iconic train, known affectionately as the Toy Train. The initiative not only enhances the travel experience but also underscores the region's commitment to preserving and promoting its natural and cultural heritage.

Anticipated Impact on Tourism

With this special service, the Southern Railway Salem Division anticipates a significant boost in tourist numbers to the Nilgiris. The charm of the Toy Train, combined with the natural beauty of the region, is expected to attract both domestic and international visitors, contributing to the local economy. The initiative also reflects a broader effort to enhance tourism infrastructure and services in Tamil Nadu, ensuring that visitors have memorable and engaging experiences.

This summer, as the Nilgiris prepares to welcome visitors with its new train service, the anticipation is not just about the journey but the stories that travelers will carry back with them.

Through the winding tracks, over bridges, and through tunnels, each trip promises to be a testament to the enduring allure of the Nilgiris, inviting tourists to immerse themselves in its natural splendor and cultural richness. As the train chugs along, it carries with it the promise of adventure, relaxation, and discovery, making every journey an unforgettable chapter in the traveler's diary.