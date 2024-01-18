Ngāti Kuri Receives $6.6M Grant for Land Restoration and Protection of Endangered Species

In a significant stride towards environmental preservation, the indigenous tribe Ngāti Kuri of New Zealand's Far North has been granted a substantial aid of $6.6 million by Foundation North. The grant aims to bolster land restoration efforts and safeguard endangered species within the tribe's region. Over the span of three years, the fund is projected to employ 16 individuals who will carry forward the tribe's restorative work in collaboration with multiple organizations, including Auckland Museum and Manaaki Whenua. This move supplements support from the Department of Conservation's Jobs for Nature fund.

Ngāti Kuri's Global Influence in Environmental Restoration

Ngāti Kuri is widely acknowledged for its proficiency in environmental restoration and is progressively extending its sphere of influence on a global scale. Representatives from the iwi have engaged in knowledge exchange with Australian tribes, absorbing traditional fire control techniques at Queensland's Girringun National Park to mitigate wildfire risks.

Conservation Activities and Employment Opportunities

The current funding will be directed towards numerous conservation activities such as fencing, trapping, weeding, planting, and monitoring endangered species. One of such species is the flax snail, which is critically endangered with an estimated population of merely 300 breeding individuals. This environmental initiative falls under the Te Karanga o Te Taiao project, a part of the broader Te Haumihi programme. The program aims to foster a resilient ecosystem alongside sustainable employment opportunities.

Research and National Importance

The work is guided by research from Ngāti Kuri's research institute, Te Ara Whānui, and holds national significance due to the involvement of unique species and ecosystems. Foundation North underscores the grant as a milestone in their history. It mirrors their commitment to regenerative environments, tribute to the Treaty of Waitangi, and action towards climate change.