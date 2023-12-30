New Year’s Eve Travel Chaos: Eurostar Cancels All Services Amid Thames Tunnel Flooding

In a turn of events that has disrupted New Year’s Eve plans for thousands, Eurostar has announced the cancellation of all its services to and from London St Pancras on Saturday due to a flooded tunnel under the River Thames. The flooding, an unexpected consequence of a malfunctioning fire control system, has impacted all 41 trains scheduled for the day causing a ripple effect on Southeastern’s high-speed services to Ebbsfleet.

Unprecedented Disruption

The scale of the problem was first reported by Eurostar around 11:30 GMT, with a full cancellation confirmed by 14:00. The disruption has created a chaotic scene at St Pancras, with travellers stranded, sitting on suitcases, attempting to rebook their trips. The fiasco extended to Paris Gare Du Nord, where passengers were left stranded with no guidance from overwhelmed Eurostar staff.

Apologies were swiftly issued by Eurostar and HS1, the track operator, who mentioned that engineers had worked overnight to manage the ‘unprecedented’ volume of water. Thames Water, however, indicated that the issue did not originate from its pipes.

Passengers Struggle with Travel Plans

New Year’s Eve celebrants with plans to head to Paris were among those left in a lurch. Some showed a spirit of camaraderie amidst the chaos, offering tickets to others in need, while one person even proposed sharing a taxi to Paris.

Eurostar, in its response to the crisis, stated that affected customers could claim a full refund or exchange. However, the exact timeline for service resumption remains uncertain, casting a cloud over Sunday’s schedule as well.

Wider Impact on Travel

The disruption extends beyond Eurostar, as Thameslink and Northern Rail services are also facing major disruptions and reduced services due to staff shortages. In addition, severe weather has led to the closure of some rail lines in Wales and speed restrictions on the West Highland Line in Scotland. Glasgow Airport has experienced flight delays due to snow, with the Met Office issuing various weather warnings for the UK.

This disruption occurs in the wake of a pre-Christmas strike by French workers and amidst ongoing delays and changes due to the Coronavirus pandemic, contributing to a challenging period for Eurostar and its passengers.