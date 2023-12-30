en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel

New Year’s Eve Travel Chaos: Eurostar Cancels All Services Amid Thames Tunnel Flooding

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:24 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 12:41 pm EST
New Year’s Eve Travel Chaos: Eurostar Cancels All Services Amid Thames Tunnel Flooding

In a turn of events that has disrupted New Year’s Eve plans for thousands, Eurostar has announced the cancellation of all its services to and from London St Pancras on Saturday due to a flooded tunnel under the River Thames. The flooding, an unexpected consequence of a malfunctioning fire control system, has impacted all 41 trains scheduled for the day causing a ripple effect on Southeastern’s high-speed services to Ebbsfleet.

Unprecedented Disruption

The scale of the problem was first reported by Eurostar around 11:30 GMT, with a full cancellation confirmed by 14:00. The disruption has created a chaotic scene at St Pancras, with travellers stranded, sitting on suitcases, attempting to rebook their trips. The fiasco extended to Paris Gare Du Nord, where passengers were left stranded with no guidance from overwhelmed Eurostar staff.

Apologies were swiftly issued by Eurostar and HS1, the track operator, who mentioned that engineers had worked overnight to manage the ‘unprecedented’ volume of water. Thames Water, however, indicated that the issue did not originate from its pipes.

Passengers Struggle with Travel Plans

New Year’s Eve celebrants with plans to head to Paris were among those left in a lurch. Some showed a spirit of camaraderie amidst the chaos, offering tickets to others in need, while one person even proposed sharing a taxi to Paris.

Eurostar, in its response to the crisis, stated that affected customers could claim a full refund or exchange. However, the exact timeline for service resumption remains uncertain, casting a cloud over Sunday’s schedule as well.

Wider Impact on Travel

The disruption extends beyond Eurostar, as Thameslink and Northern Rail services are also facing major disruptions and reduced services due to staff shortages. In addition, severe weather has led to the closure of some rail lines in Wales and speed restrictions on the West Highland Line in Scotland. Glasgow Airport has experienced flight delays due to snow, with the Met Office issuing various weather warnings for the UK.

This disruption occurs in the wake of a pre-Christmas strike by French workers and amidst ongoing delays and changes due to the Coronavirus pandemic, contributing to a challenging period for Eurostar and its passengers.

0
Travel United Kingdom Watch Now
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Navigating Airline Challenges, Lifestyle Enrichment, and Online Privacy

By Rafia Tasleem

Flight Booking Fiasco: Athletes Left High and Dry

By Salman Khan

China Eases Visa Requirements for U.S. Tourists to Revitalize Tourism and Economy

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Athlete Tukiso Faces Unexpected Hurdle: Flight Cancellations Highlight Need for Better Event Planning

By Salman Khan

Post-Holiday Travel Challenges: A Test of Patience and Preparedness ...
@Travel · 9 hours
Post-Holiday Travel Challenges: A Test of Patience and Preparedness ...
heart comment 0
Dramatic Reunion: Teenager Narrowly Avoids Missing Cruise Ship in Dunedin!

By Mazhar Abbas

Dramatic Reunion: Teenager Narrowly Avoids Missing Cruise Ship in Dunedin!
Scam Alerts at Sydney Airport: Travelers Warned of Lost Baggage Scheme

By Salman Khan

Scam Alerts at Sydney Airport: Travelers Warned of Lost Baggage Scheme
Amazon’s After-Christmas Sale Features Oprah’s 2023 Favorites

By Rizwan Shah

Amazon's After-Christmas Sale Features Oprah’s 2023 Favorites
Mexican President’s Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Latest Headlines
World News
APC Aspirant Owokoniran Backs Tinubu's 'Renewed Hope Agenda' for Sustainable Growth
1 min
APC Aspirant Owokoniran Backs Tinubu's 'Renewed Hope Agenda' for Sustainable Growth
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Blocks Morales' Re-election Ambitions
1 min
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Blocks Morales' Re-election Ambitions
Suleiman Hartzenberg: Rising Star of the South African United Rugby Championship
5 mins
Suleiman Hartzenberg: Rising Star of the South African United Rugby Championship
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
5 mins
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
The Discontinuation of Flovent: An Asthma Medication Crisis Looms
6 mins
The Discontinuation of Flovent: An Asthma Medication Crisis Looms
Vivek Ramaswamy Opposes Anti-Racism Efforts on Iowa Campaign Trail
9 mins
Vivek Ramaswamy Opposes Anti-Racism Efforts on Iowa Campaign Trail
Russian Propaganda Intensifies to Weaken French Support for Ukraine
9 mins
Russian Propaganda Intensifies to Weaken French Support for Ukraine
Downtown Toronto Shooting and Stabbing Leave City on Edge
10 mins
Downtown Toronto Shooting and Stabbing Leave City on Edge
Examining the Levers of Influence: US-Israel Relationship under President Biden
11 mins
Examining the Levers of Influence: US-Israel Relationship under President Biden
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
5 mins
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
51 mins
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
3 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
4 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
5 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
5 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
5 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
6 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
6 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app