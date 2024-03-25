New Tulum International Airport Welcomes US Flights, Boosts Mayan Riviera Access

Starting this week, visitors to the east coast of the Yucatán Peninsula can say goodbye to the crowded halls of the Cancún airport and potentially hours-long drive south; U.S.-based flights to the recently opened Tulum International Airport. Traveling to the Mayan Riviera in Mexico is about to get easier. Starting this week, visitors to the east coast of the Yucatán Peninsula can say goodbye to the crowded halls of the Cancún airport and potentially hours-long drive south; U.S.-based flights to recently opened Tulum International Airport start Wednesday. American Airlines and Delta Air Lines begin flights on March 28, followed by United Airlines on March 31. The new routes will connect Tulum to major hubs like Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, and Newark. Air Canada starts flying to Tulum in May, and JetBlue Airways and Panama’s Copa Airlines in June.

Airport Brings Hope Despite Challenges

The Tulum airport, like many of the big recently opened infrastructure projects championed by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, remains a work in progress. Construction continues despite some domestic flights beginning in December. Karla Cayetano, a reservations manager at the Kanan Tulum resort, said workers were still “finishing some details” to the terminal and access road. Despite this, she said some of the resort’s guests are already arriving there rather than to Cancún. Ground transportation options are limited and costs are high. David Ortiz Mena, the president of the Tulum Hotel Association, highlighted this as a “great concern” in a December statement. Talks with the airport and government authorities over lowering the ground transportation tax were still underway in mid-March. And protesters have blocked the access road to the airport, and adjacent Tren Maya station, over land rights.

Improving Access to the Mayan Riviera

The Mayan Riviera is one of the most popular beach destinations in Mexico. It stretches from north of the all-inclusive resorts of Playa del Carmen to south of chic Tulum, with its beachside Mayan ruins. Last year, the Riviera Maya boasted the most available hotel rooms — and occupied rooms — in the country, beating nearby Cancún and Los Cabos on the Pacific coast, according to data from the government of Mexico’s tourism secretary. The Cancún airport is the main gateway for visitors to the region. In fact, last year the airport was the main gateway to all foreign visitors to Mexico, and the most popular among American tourists. A presentation from Mexico’s tourism secretary shows nearly 4.8 million American visitors to Mexico passed through the Cancún airport last year, representing more than a third of all the Americans who visited the country. That’s why airlines are clamoring to fly to Tulum, even with its early issues. The new airport gives travelers an alternative to the busy Cancún airport.

Future Implications and Potential

With the opening of the Tulum International Airport, the travel dynamics to the Mayan Riviera are poised for a significant shift. As airlines establish routes and the infrastructure solidifies, the new airport not only promises to alleviate the congestion at Cancún but also to enhance the region's appeal as a premier travel destination. While early challenges such as construction and transportation logistics persist, the strategic importance of this development cannot be overstated. It heralds a new chapter in the accessibility and appeal of one of Mexico's most cherished coastal treasures, setting the stage for an influx of visitors eager to explore the richness of the Mayan Riviera without the detours and delays of the past.