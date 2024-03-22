New Tourist Train Season in Prague: Scenic Routes, Steam Locomotives, and Bike Adventures

This weekend, on March 23rd and 24th, marks the launch of the new tourist train season in Prague and the Central Bohemian Region, promising an exciting blend of scenic train journeys, steam locomotive adventures, and bicycle explorations. If you’re keen on discovering the charm of Central Bohemia through a unique and engaging experience, this season's offerings, including both classic and new routes, are tailored for you.

Steam Locomotives and Bicycle Adventures

Among the highlights this year are the nostalgic trips to Posázaví, and the introduction of steam trains heading towards Dobříš and Rožmitál pod Třemšínem, enriching the already popular tourist train program. Families and cyclists are encouraged to take advantage of the weekend getaways to the Slánsko region aboard the Cyklohráček train, which will also feature special weekday excursions to new destinations beyond Central Bohemia. The combination of scenic train rides and cycling paths makes for an ideal weekend retreat for both local and international visitors.

Expanding Routes and Events

With the tourist train season extending until October 28th, there’s ample opportunity to explore the region's beauty. The Central Bohemian Region continues to attract visitors with its ever-expanding network of cycling paths, accessible from railway stations, allowing for a seamless transition from train ride to bike adventure. Additionally, Czech Railways (ČD), in cooperation with the City of Prague, the Central Bohemian Region, Prague Integrated Transport (PID), and other partners, has organized a variety of events to complement the train journeys, ensuring there's something for everyone.

Historic Locomotives and Future Plans

Steam train enthusiasts have much to look forward to, as several nostalgic rides are planned throughout the season. Some carriages of the historic train set, pivotal in providing the nostalgic train experience, have been reconstructed in preparation for this season, ensuring comfort and authenticity. The initiative reflects a broader effort to provide memorable travel experiences in historic locomotives, catering to the anticipated increase in visitors seeking unique adventures from Prague to Central Bohemia.

As the new tourist train season in Prague and the Central Bohemian Region kicks off, it promises not just a journey through picturesque landscapes, but an adventure that combines the romance of steam locomotives with the joy of cycling. It's an invitation to explore the region's beauty in style, making for an unforgettable experience that blends the best of both worlds.