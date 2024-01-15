New Lounge for Overseas Filipino Workers Opens at NAIA Terminal 1

In a move to acknowledge the contributions of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), a dedicated lounge has been inaugurated at the Terminal 1 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA). The lounge, which is available 24/7 and is free of charge for OFWs, was officially opened on Sunday, January 14, 2024. This initiative is a result of a collaboration by the House of Representatives, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), and the Manila International Airport Authority (MIIA).

Amenities at Par with Premium Lounges

Designed to be on par with lounges for business and first-class passengers, the facility offers amenities like an assistance desk, comfortable seating, Wi-Fi, charging stations, and complimentary food. The lounge aims to provide a space for departing OFWs to build camaraderie, share experiences, and have discussions about job prospects.

Appreciation for OFWs’ Contributions

Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez and OWWA Administrator Arnell Ignacio conducted an inspection of the lounge on Saturday. Romualdez stated that the lounge is a token of gratitude to OFWs for their contributions to the nation’s economy and their families through remittances. He encouraged OFWs to make use of the facilities and expressed plans to set up similar lounges at other international airports in the country.

Expansion to Other Airports

The lounge at NAIA Terminal 1 is the first among several being planned for other international airports in Metro Manila, Clark, Cebu, and Davao. Another similar facility is being prepared at Terminal 3. These efforts are part of the government’s initiative to recognize and support the modern-day heroes – the OFWs.