Mudslide at Sonapur Tunnel: Traffic Advisory Issued, Clearing Operations Underway

Early today, in the East Jaintia Hills region of Meghalaya, India, a mudslide swept across the Sonapur Tunnel on National Highway 6. The incident prompted immediate action from the East Jaintia Hills police, who issued a traffic advisory to safeguard travelers on this route. As the sun rose over the hilly terrain, the police were already at work, tirelessly clearing the debris and making the highway passable once again.

The Aftermath of the Mudslide

The mudslide's aftermath was a scene of chaos and disarray. The Sonapur Tunnel, a key conduit on National Highway 6, was rendered inaccessible, with mud and debris obstructing its length. The East Jaintia Hills police were quick to respond, issuing a traffic advisory that advised commuters to exercise caution while driving in the affected area. This advisory was a timely intervention, intended to prevent further incidents and ensure the safety of all road users.

Clearing Operations and Traffic Advisory

Clearing operations are currently underway, with the police and related agencies working tirelessly to remove the debris and reopen the Sonapur Tunnel. The task is arduous, but the commitment to restore normalcy is unflinching. As the work progresses, the traffic advisory remains in place. Its goal is not only to guide motorists around the affected area but also to ensure their safety amid the ongoing clearing operations.

What's Next?

As of now, there are no further details available on the mudslide incident. The situation is fluid, with updates expected to follow as the clearing work continues and more information becomes available. The East Jaintia Hills police, in their role as first responders, continue to manage the situation on the ground, ensuring that the effects of the mudslide are mitigated and normalcy is restored as soon as possible.