Mount Rainier National Park Introduces Reservation System to Manage Visitor Flow

In a move to manage the escalating footfall during peak visitation months, Mount Rainier National Park is introducing a pilot reservation system. This strategy comes in the wake of the park's popularity skyrocketing from 1.1 million visitors in 2013 to a staggering 1.6 million in 2022. The National Park Service (NPS) aims to streamline visitor experience and reduce congestion with this innovative system.

Reservations to Enhance Visitor Experience

The new reservation system will be operational from July to September, the peak visitation months. It requires visitors to make reservations to enter the Paradise and Sunrise Corridors at specified entrances and times. From May 24 to September 2, a reservation is necessary to enter the Paradise Corridor between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., while for the Sunrise Corridor, it is from July 3 to September 2. However, outside these hours, no reservation is required.

Details of the Reservation System

The reservation system is designed to be inclusive and efficient. Visitors with in-park lodging or camping bookings and certain permit holders are exempt from the timed-entry reservation. Each reservation costs $2, permitting a vehicle entry within a two-hour window, without a mandated departure time. Reservations can be made either on Recreation.gov or via phone. The availability for the Paradise Corridor starts on February 21, while for the Sunrise Corridor, it begins on April 1.

Additional Reservations and Last-Minute Bookings

The NPS has also provisioned for additional reservations from August through Labor Day, accessible from May 1. For those who prefer last-minute plans, daily bookings will be released at 7 p.m. for the following day. This dual system aims to cater to the varied needs of the visitors while managing the crowd effectively.