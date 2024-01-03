Metro Detroit Braces for Cold Week and Potential Weekend Snowfall

With the dawn of 2024, residents of Metro Detroit grapple with the icy grip of winter. As drizzle and light snow are set to wane by this evening, road temperatures are anticipated to plummet below freezing. This chilling forecast poses potential hazards for travelers, with slick spots expected to form on roads. The night promises to usher in partially clear skies, causing temperatures to fall into the low to mid-20s.

The Coldest Day of the Week

Thursday is slated to be the week’s coldest day, accompanied by a glimmer of sunshine and temperatures hovering around 32 degrees. As the week progresses, the cloud cover will increase on Friday, pushing temperatures to climb into the mid-30s. However, the weekend promises a respite from the cold with a predicted warm-up.

Weekend Snowfall

Despite the expected warm-up, the weekend might not be all sunshine and clear skies. There is a possibility of light snow on both Saturday and Sunday, adding a wintry charm to the landscape. The snowfall, while light, could potentially affect weekend plans and travel.

Resources for Weather Updates

Keeping track of the weather during this volatile season is vital. To this end, the 4Warn Weather Team provides a plethora of resources. These include forecasts, updates on school closings, live traffic maps, and information on snow emergencies in Metro Detroit. In addition, the 4Warn weather app, available for download on iPhones and Android devices, offers real-time weather information at the touch of a button.