Business

Maximizing Travel Rewards with Credit Cards: A Look at the Best Picks of 2023

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:38 pm EST
Maximizing Travel Rewards with Credit Cards: A Look at the Best Picks of 2023

For those with a zest for travel, credit cards have evolved into powerful tools, enabling consumers to convert everyday purchases into points and miles for their next adventure. Two main types of travel rewards credit cards dominate the market: flexible rewards travel credit cards and co-branded airline credit cards. Each card type caters to a unique set of travel needs and spending habits, offering a myriad of benefits ranging from welcome bonuses, travel protections, elite status perks, to annual benefits.

Chase Sapphire Preferred Vs. Chase Sapphire Reserve

Two of the best flexible rewards credit cards in 2023 were the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card and the Chase Sapphire Reserve. The Chase Sapphire Preferred Card, with its modest annual fee, lucrative welcome bonus, and ability to earn and redeem Chase Ultimate Rewards points, made it an attractive option for many. The Chase Sapphire Reserve, despite its higher annual fee, provided premium level service and benefits that resonated with frequent travelers. Both cards offered a sign-up bonus of 60,000 points after spending $4,000 within the first three months, albeit with a higher redemption value for the Reserve card.

Other Notable Travel Credit Cards

The Platinum Card from American Express and the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card also garnered attention for their premium travel benefits and earning potential. The American Express Gold Card emerged as a reliable option for accruing points even when not traveling, while the Ink Business Preferred Credit Card catered to business owners with its travel-related perks.

Maximizing Travel Rewards

More than just a means of payment, these cards offered an array of travel benefits, airline transfer partners, and ways to earn points on both travel and everyday purchases. Utilizing credit cards strategically can lead to accumulating substantial rewards, translating into significant savings on travel expenses. However, it’s essential to consider factors such as annual fees, rewards structure, and additional benefits when choosing a card. Furthermore, understanding the terms of each card’s rewards program and using the card responsibly are crucial in maximizing the benefits without incurring unnecessary debt.

Business Travel
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

