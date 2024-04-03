Matthew Hollis' Unique B-Road Challenge for MND Awareness from England to Ireland

Embarking on an unconventional journey, Matthew Hollis from Northampton is set to navigate his way from Ness Point in Suffolk to Dunmore Head in County Kerry using only B-roads, without the aid of maps or satnavs. Scheduled to start on Wednesday, his 10-day venture aims to raise funds and awareness for the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association, leveraging his role within the organization to champion the cause. "I might get lost," he candidly admits, underscoring the unpredictability and challenge of his mission.

Setting the Compass for Charity

With a history of tackling formidable routes like Land's End to John O'Groats under similar constraints, Hollis's dedication to MND awareness is evident in his willingness to embrace the unknown. His chosen steed for this adventure is a brightly colored Citroen 2CV, affectionately named Cookie, which promises to be a beacon of hope and curiosity along the way. Hollis plans to document his journey, updating a dedicated website with routes and photographs, in an effort to engage the public and bolster support for the cause.

Navigational Challenges and Community Engagement

The journey is fraught with challenges, notably including a ferry crossing and the task of locating Dunmore Head, a relatively nondescript destination in Ireland. Hollis's reliance on a compass and his aversion to pre-planned routes inject a level of spontaneity into the challenge, potentially leading to moments of being lost or stuck. Yet, it's this very unpredictability that captures the imagination and draws attention to his fundraising efforts for MND research and support.

Raising Awareness Through Adventure

Hollis's commitment to the cause is a testament to the innovative ways individuals can contribute to raising awareness and support for diseases like MND. Through his daring coast-to-coast challenge, he not only showcases the spirit of adventure but also highlights the critical need for research and funding to combat motor neurone disease. As he sets off on his journey, the community watches with anticipation, hoping his efforts will inspire further support and awareness for the MND Association.