Mattel Unveils Second Adventure Park in Bonner Springs, Kansas for 2026: What to Expect

Mattel fans, rejoice! The beloved toy company, in collaboration with Epic Resort Destinations, has just announced its plans for a second Mattel Adventure Park, slated to open its doors in Bonner Springs, Kansas, by 2026. Following the buzz around its first park in Glendale, Arizona, this new venture promises to bring even more of your favorite childhood toys to life in an immersive, family-friendly setting.

Groundbreaking Attractions on the Horizon

The park's lineup includes attractions centered around some of Mattel's most iconic brands. Thrill-seekers can anticipate adrenaline-pumping rides like the Hot Wheels-inspired roller coasters, 'Bone Shaker: The Ultimate Ride' and the 'Hot Wheels Twin Mill Racer'. But the excitement doesn't stop there. Younger visitors and the young at heart will delight in the Thomas & Friends-themed 'World of Sodor' and the highly-anticipated Barbie Beach House. Adding a unique twist to traditional park offerings, the park will also feature a game of mini-golf inspired by classic Mattel games such as Magic 8 Ball and Pictionary, and an opportunity to explore the Masters of the Universe through the iconic Castle Grayskull fortress, complete with a game of laser tag.

Creating Memories with Iconic Characters

Josh Silverman, Chief Franchise Officer at Mattel, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "Mattel Adventure Park Kansas City will bring our iconic brands to life with epic roller coasters, family-friendly attractions, an immersive theatre, themed dining, and so much more." He emphasized the company's excitement to expand these themed entertainment destinations, inviting new and old fans alike to create lasting memories with their loved ones. The addition of themed dining experiences, such as the Barbie Rooftop restaurant and bar, further promises to immerse visitors in the world of Mattel, making it an unforgettable adventure for all.

Looking Ahead: Construction and Anticipation

Construction for the Mattel Adventure Park in Bonner Springs is set to commence in late 2024, with the grand opening planned for 2026. This ambitious project aims not only to provide thrilling entertainment but also to bring beloved characters and stories to life in new and engaging ways. As anticipation builds, fans can stay updated on the park's progress through official channels and begin planning their future visits to what promises to be a landmark destination in Kansas.

As Mattel continues to innovate in the realm of themed entertainment, the opening of its second Adventure Park in Bonner Springs marks a significant milestone in the company's history. By blending nostalgia with cutting-edge attractions, Mattel is set to offer an unparalleled experience that celebrates its legacy while paving the way for future generations to discover the joy and excitement of its iconic brands. This bold expansion reflects Mattel's commitment to creating spaces where families can come together to enjoy the magic of play, making the Mattel Adventure Park in Kansas a highly anticipated addition to the world of themed entertainment.