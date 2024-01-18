Maritime NZ Charges KiwiRail Over Kaitaki Mayday Incident: Safety Concerns Trigger Legal Action

In a significant legal development arising from an incident that sent shockwaves through New Zealand's maritime community, Maritime New Zealand has launched a lawsuit against KiwiRail over the loss of propulsion onboard the Kaitaki ferry, an Interislander service, on January 28, 2023. The vessel, carrying over 880 passengers, had to issue a distress call in the Cook Strait when it suffered a power failure. Although the ferry managed to regain limited power and safely return to port, the incident has led to serious repercussions.

Legal Action Initiated: KiwiRail's Response

Maritime NZ has filed a charge under the Health and Safety at Work Act following a thorough year-long investigation. The potential fine for this charge stands at a hefty $1.5 million, a clear indication of the gravity of the situation. The probe involved an exhaustive review of KiwiRail's safety and maintenance management practices.

Peter Reidy, KiwiRail's CEO, has reiterated that safety remains the company's utmost priority. In the wake of the incident, KiwiRail has undertaken a comprehensive review of its asset management practices. Reidy's emphasis on safety comes at a time when the company finds itself in the eye of a legal storm.

Support for Prosecution

The Maritime Union has thrown its weight behind the prosecution. National Secretary Craig Harrison underscored the need for new ferries, stating that the current fleet is nearing the end of its operational lifespan. The Kaitaki's breakdown, attributed to a leak in the cooling system, underlines this point.

An interim report pointed towards KiwiRail's failure to replace critical parts as a potential factor contributing to the power failure. The report identified an aging rubber expansion joint as the culprit. As the matter now rests with the courts, both Maritime NZ and KiwiRail have chosen to refrain from making further comments.