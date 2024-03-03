Marianas Students Shine in Tourism Knowledge: A Beacon for Future Growth

In an empowering display of local knowledge and enthusiasm, the Marianas Tourism Education Council (MTEC) and the Marianas Visitors Authority (MVA) recently celebrated the impressive awareness of Kagman High School students regarding the Marianas tourism industry. This initiative is part of their ongoing educational outreach across local schools throughout the school year, aiming to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of the industry's impact on their community.

Advertisment

Empowering Young Minds

The outreach program uncovered that students could accurately identify the top sources of tourists both pre and post-Covid, pinpoint the primary attractions for visitors, and articulate the direct correlation between tourism and local economic benefits such as job creation. MTEC Chair Vicky Benavente praised the students for their intelligent participation and insight into the tourism sector's significance. This interaction underscores a decade-long effort by MTEC and MVA to cultivate a generation that is knowledgeable, engaged, and supportive of the tourism industry.

Green Spaces, Memorable Places

Advertisment

Aligned with this year's theme, "Green Spaces, Memorable Places/Kåmpun Betdi, Kåmpun Rikuetdu/Llingil Leyil Walúwal," the program encourages students to view their natural environment through the eyes of a tourist, fostering a sense of pride and responsibility towards preserving their surroundings. The initiative targets students in 4th, 7th, and 10th grades across Saipan, Tinian, and Rota, offering interactive sessions that highlight the importance of tourism and how it intricately weaves into their daily lives. Additionally, the outreach includes an overview of the MVA's programs and upcoming events like the Tinian Hot Pepper Festival and Saipan Marathon 2024, further linking students to their community's cultural and economic activities.

Building a Supportive Community

The program's success is not just in educating the youth but in inspiring them to be ambassadors of their culture and environment. This initiative lays the groundwork for a sustainable future where tourism and community well-being are mutually reinforcing. Schools interested in fostering this connection further can engage with the MVA's My Wave Club, a platform for young students to actively participate in supporting and promoting tourism from an early age.

Through initiatives like these, the Marianas are not only nurturing a tourism-aware generation but are also setting the stage for a resilient and flourishing future. As the local community becomes increasingly involved and informed, the Marianas can look forward to a vibrant tourism industry buoyed by its youngest advocates.