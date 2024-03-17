Manila's Unique Seaside Duo: Dolomite Beach and Ocean Park Blend Urban and Marine Splendor

MANILA -- Discovering the essence of the sea in the Philippine capital, a city famed for its historical and cultural landmarks but not for its beaches, involves a visit to two distinctive attractions: the Manila Baywalk Dolomite Beach and the Manila Ocean Park. This duo offers residents and visitors alike a creative solution to the city's lack of natural beaches, combining the experience of sunbathing on white sands with the exploration of marine life, all within the heart of Manila.

Manila Baywalk Dolomite Beach: An Urban Oasis

First on the itinerary is the Dolomite Beach, inaugurated in 2020 as part of the Manila Bay Rehabilitation Program initiated by the Duterte administration. This project aimed to offer a beach experience complementing Manila's famous sunsets. Utilizing crushed dolomite rocks sourced from Alcoy, Cebu, the beach stretches over 900 meters in length and 60 meters in width, creating a picturesque white sand coastline. Despite its allure, swimming is not permitted, positioning it as a unique spot for leisurely walks, photo sessions, and sunbathing.

Manila Ocean Park: A Dive into Marine Biodiversity

A short walk from the Dolomite Beach leads to Manila Ocean Park, the city's premier oceanarium established in 2007. Housing 14,000 marine creatures across 277 species indigenous to the Philippines and Southeast Asia, the park offers an immersive experience into the underwater world. Among its attractions are the mesmerizing shark and ray encounters, jellyfish exhibits, and the opportunity to observe sea lions. Notably, the water in the oceanarium is sourced and filtered from Manila Bay itself, underscoring the park's commitment to providing authentic marine life encounters within an urban setting.

Combining Urban Charm with Marine Discovery

The collaboration between the Dolomite Beach and Manila Ocean Park presents a unique urban and marine experience. While the beach offers a tranquil escape with its white sands and picturesque views, the oceanarium provides an educational and interactive exploration of marine life. This synergy not only enhances Manila's appeal as a diverse tourist destination but also highlights the city's innovative approach to urban planning and environmental conservation. With free access to the Dolomite Beach and various ticket options for the Ocean Park, visitors can easily enjoy the best of both worlds.

As Manila continues to evolve, the integration of such distinctive attractions emphasizes the city's ability to creatively address its geographical limitations while offering residents and visitors enriching and accessible experiences. This blend of urban charm and marine discovery not only enriches the city's cultural tapestry but also serves as a testament to Manila's resilience and ingenuity in the face of environmental and urban challenges.